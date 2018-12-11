Williamsburg dance club Output is officially closing on New Year’s Eve

Output will be shutting its doors for good at the end of this year.

The club made the unexpected announcement on its Facebook citing reasons including "rapidly shifting social trends, unfavorable market conditions and weakening financial outlooks."

The venue has been open on the corner of Wythe Ave and North 12th St since 2013, booking techno and house DJs on its two indoor stages and in the summer on its roof. As one of the best NYC clubs, Output was notable for its no-bottle-service, no-camera policy and hosted memorable sets by the likes of DJ Harvey and James Blake and performances by Giorgio Moroder and Roy Ayers in recent years.

For its final bash, Output will host a New Year's Eve party with John Digweed. Before then, you'll have the chance to see DJs such as Francois K, Reade Truth, Lil Louis, Seth Troxler and Hot Since 82 spin at the club as you say goodbye.

Read the message from the club's founders below.