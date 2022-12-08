Emily in Paris is returning to Netflix on December 21, but first, Netflix is bringing the magic of the show to the streets of New York City with a très chic pop-up called "Emily in Little Paris" offering a ton of fun freebies.

The event, coming up on Thursday, December 15 through Saturday, December 17 in Manhattan, features a holiday market with pastries, champagne, crepes and some very Instagrammable moments. We can't wait; if Netflix could add a station where Gabriel makes us omelettes in the special pan, we'd really love that.

Festivities will take place inside and outside of local businesses in Manhattan's Little Paris neighborhood on Centre Street Between Broome and Grand. During this three-day pop-up, this Lower Manhattan neighborhood will feel even more like the streets of Paris.

Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix

Here's what's on the agenda

Welcome to Little Paris Photo Moment: Snap a photo, then tag #EmilyinNewYork and share on your social channel of choice.

Snap a photo, then tag #EmilyinNewYork and share on your social channel of choice. Emily & Mindy Photo Moment: Grab your bestie and show off your best Emily and Mindy-inspired pose.

Grab your bestie and show off your best Emily and Mindy-inspired pose. Fresh Mini Bouquet Cart: Smell the roses and grab a free, fresh mini bouquet. Extra points for an Emily-inspired selfie (available noon-3pm while supplies last).

Smell the roses and grab a free, fresh mini bouquet. Extra points for an Emily-inspired selfie (available noon-3pm while supplies last). Crepe Cart: Just like Emily, indulge in a sweet complimentary crepe of your choice (available 1-5pm while supplies last).

Just like Emily, indulge in a sweet complimentary crepe of your choice (available 1-5pm while supplies last). Champere Happy Hour hosted by Shop the Scenes: Grab a ticket at the pop-up to sip on a glass of complimentary Champere, courtesy of Shop the Scenes, in Maman’s Secret Garden (available 5-6pm while supplies last).

Grab a ticket at the pop-up to sip on a glass of complimentary Champere, courtesy of Shop the Scenes, in Maman’s Secret Garden (available 5-6pm while supplies last). Maman Holiday Market: Drop by French cafe Maman to pick up a signature Emily in Paris coco and pastry (available noon-3pm while supplies last).

Drop by French cafe Maman to pick up a signature Emily in Paris coco and pastry (available noon-3pm while supplies last). Catbird Holiday Market: Score a market tote bag and a gift card from this jewelry store (available 1-4pm while supplies last; the first five sets of BFFs to arrive between 12-1pm will get complimentary Zapped bracelets).

Score a market tote bag and a gift card from this jewelry store (available 1-4pm while supplies last; the first five sets of BFFs to arrive between 12-1pm will get complimentary Zapped bracelets). Coucou Holiday Market: Test your French with Coucou language flash cards and get your guide to NYC's Little Paris to start exploring (1-5pm).

Test your French with Coucou language flash cards and get your guide to NYC's Little Paris to start exploring (1-5pm). Paper Source Wrapping Station: Stop by Paper Source to get your holiday gifts wrapped in style or grab a mini wrapping kit to go (available 3-6pm while supplies last).

Activities are open each day (Thursday, December 15 through Saturday, December 17) from noon to 6pm unless otherwise specified.

To be clear, that’s just what’s on the official agenda. What else happens is up to you, like … hooking up with a hot chef? Meeting a new best friend while eating lunch? Going viral on Instagram for your witty posts? Drinking wine at lunch? All of the above! It is Paris (well, Little Paris), after all.

So, don your most wildly patterned outfit, embrace your inner ringard, and stop by Little Paris next week.

See season three before it's released

In addition to all the festive fun of “Emily in Little Paris,” you can head a bit uptown to see the first three episodes of season three before they’re released. Free screenings will be held on the big screen at 6:30pm from Friday, December 16 through Tuesday, December 20 at the iconic Paris Theater (4 W 58th St). Be sure to register in advance here.

Netflix has even reimagined the theater's marquee and temporarily modified it to read "Emily In Paris." At night, the marquee will dazzle with a rotating light show.

If you’re not caught up on seasons one and two of Emily in Paris, be sure to do that first, so you can know all the drama Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is juggling, from romance to work. After moving to Paris from Chicago for her dream job, Emily has found herself at crossroads in every aspect of her life. In season three, she’ll have to decide where her loyalties lie and what those decisions mean for her future, all while wearing bold outfits and living the decadent life we can only find on TV. It’s sumptuous binge-watching with echoes of Sex and the City thanks to show creator Darren Star.