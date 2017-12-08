Etsy’s holiday market comes to Manhattan this weekend

With all those Black Friday deals and holiday markets in NYC, you’ve totally completed your holiday gift shopping by now, right? Don’t worry, we’re last-minute gift givers too. But you might want to shock your relatives by checking off your Christmas or Hanukkah list early at Etsy’s Holiday Cavalcade this weekend.

Brought to us by the NY Handmade Collective (formerly Etsy NY Team), this market includes handmade wares and gifts from independent makers in the tristate area. Now’s your chance to hunt down unique, one-of-a-kind apparel and accessories as well as beauty and lifestyle products created by more than 50 vendors. But don’t worry if you can’t make it this weekend, the bazaar will be back in Brooklyn during the weekend of December 16 and 17.



The Holiday Handmade Cavalcade is located at 684 Broadway on the corner of Great Jones St. Fri 8–Sun 10 11am-8pm daily. The event is free, but you can R.S.V.P. here.

