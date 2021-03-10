New YorkChange city
Marcus Samuelsson new restaurant in Chelsea
Everything we know about Marcus Samuelsson's new massive restaurant in Chelsea

Expect the chef to dive deep into his "Swediopian" roots.

Anna Ben Yehuda
Devoted fans of Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, pay attention: the chef is opening a new massive, 5,000-square-feet eatery at the base of the Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea inspired by his "Swediopian" roots (Sammuelsson was born in Ethiopia and subsequently raised in Sweden).

"Emerging from such a challenging year for restaurants and the arts in the City, this is an important time to be committed to New York and be a part of hopefully more Black-owned businesses opening in popular areas like Midtown and Downtown," said Samuelsson in an official press release announcing the news. "For me personally, this is an exciting opportunity to also explore my 'Swediopian' roots in a fresh way and to create an environment that celebrates the amazing creativity and diversity of our great city."

Although we already know about the eatery's exact location—on the corner of 26th Street and 11th Avenue, to be precise—information about its name, menu and official opening date has yet to be disclosed. One thing's for sure, though: if Samuelsson's Harlem bistro is any indication, we're in for a true culinary adventure of the senses.

After all, the chef is no stranger to gastronomical excellence: his restaurant group looks after a dozen restaurants all around the world—from New Jersey to the United Kingdom and Sweden.

The building that will play host to the new culinary concept will also include a 13,000-square-foot food hall that will feature eateries by a variety of chefs, plus an entertainment center.

Clearly, the New York dining scene is gearing up for an exciting few months ahead—and we couldn't be more excited. Also on our radar: actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new Indian restaurant in the Flatiron District. Dubbed Sona, the destination is set to open later this month.

