Everything you can eat at the 2022 U.S. Open

A number of celebrity chefs will take up temporary residence at the Queens stadium.

The 2022 U.S. Open kicks off on Monday, August 29 and will run through Sunday, September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

In addition to catching some amazing tennis matches plus a slew of free events throughout Open Fan Week, attendees will get to revel in some pretty delicious culinary offerings at the stadium.

Old-time favorites are returning to the premises—including David Chang, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson and Pat LaFrieda—and, this year, they'll be sharing space with a roster of new entries. In the latter category is five-time Michelin star awardee chef Michael White (of Osteria Morini, Marea and Ai Fiori fame, among other local restaurants).

Given that, according to official statistics, the US Open attracts over 700,000 fans throughout the course of the tournament, it's no surprise that ticket holders have access to a wide number of restaurants and 60 concession stands.

Below, find a list of all the food village and concessions offerings and a separate list of all the on-site restaurants:

Food Village & Concessions

- Eataly

- Taqueria Nixtamal

- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

- The Crabby Shack

- Nourish Spot

- Gourmet Garage

- Melt Shop

- Stacked Sandwich Shop

- San Matteo NYC

- Pat LaFrieda’s

- FIELDTRIP

- Oakberry

- Fuku

- Hill Country Barbecue

- Korilla BBQ

- Poke Yachty

- Curry Kitchen

On-Site Restaurants

- Fare by Alex Guarnaschelli

- Champions by Benjamin Steakhouse

- Mojito by David Burke

- ACES

- Michael White

- Fly Fish