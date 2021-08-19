Everything you need to know about Governors Ball 2021

One of New York's most beloved summer traditions is coming back, with a new space, killer lineup and pandemic precautions to boot.

Governors Ball, the three-day weekend music festival once hosted on Governors Island, has relocated once again, from Randall's Island to Citi Field in Flushing (which, is technically part of Long Island, if you want to keep up on the island theme), for a postponed by epic music festival September 24-26. In 2022, the festival plans to return to its summer kickoff schedule of early June.

Currently, Governor Ball's general admission tickets for Friday and Sunday start at $129, plus taxes and fees, with Saturday completely sold out, though resale passes will likely be available closer to the festival date. All three-day passes and VIP tickets are also sold out. While volunteering used to be a solid way to gain free access to the event, a new, pandemic-safe model of being an ambassador, that is, sending Gov Ball affiliate links, allows you to earn credit towards a tickets or merch.

Each day of Governors Ball will showcase over 20 bands across four stages, fun outdoor activities and artistic activations, gourmet food stands, craft beverages (21+) and more. The full food and drink roster can be seen below and more information on the 2021 F&D lineup can be found here.

Image: Governors Ball

With so many eager to see live music this year, the 2021 artist lineup is truly epic. Friday's headliners will include Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, Portugal.The Man and many more popular and emerging artists. On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, King Princess, Bleachers, Muna, A$AP Rocky make up just some of the viral stars on the lineup. Saturday's festival closes with Post Malone, Ellie Goulding, Carly Rae Jepson, Princess Nokia, and more.

Artists will also perform more intimate shows at smaller venues throughout the city, as part of Governors Ball's After Dark programming. Tickets for these events go on sale Thursday, August 19 at 10 a.m.