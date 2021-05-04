The official 2021 Governors Ball lineup has finally been announced

The popular music festival will take place at a different venue this year, too.

Can you believe it? Governors Ball 2021 is almost here.

The major NYC music festival already announced its dates, September 24-26, in January, but today, a lineup has been announced and it's fire.

The festival's four stages will see 70 acts from names like Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Future Islands, Leon Bridges, Ellie Goulding, Portugal. The Man, Princess Nokia, Young Thug, Carly Rae Jepsen, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, Amaarae, MIKE and more.

Festival-goers can also expect "mural towers," huge statues, "high-flying" inflatables, unannounced pop-up performances, too.

And while that's already cause for excitement, Governors Ball is heading to a brand new location. (Sayonara, Randall's Island!) This year, it'll take over the massive parking lot at Citi Field in Queens.

We really liked it at Randalls Island, but here's why Citi Field works this year, according to organizers—Founders Entertainment.

Not only is it easy to get to via subway, the LIRR and by bus, but all the stages will be centered in the middle. Holding it here will make a 360-degree layout that prevents sound bleed between stages and eliminates long walks. Most importantly, however, the location's easy access will make it easier to react/reschedule to and around weather events, like flooding, which has caused problems in the past.

And if you're worried about standing on hard concrete in the sun, it'll all be covered in "high-grade astroturf to add color and comfort."

They released a video teasing the new layout:

There will be plenty on-site things to eat and drink, too—already confirmed is Coolhaus, Davey's Ice Cream, Stuffed Ice Cream, Gordo's Cantina, Hong Kong Street Food, Papermill, The Nugget Spot, Friterie, King of Pops, Matchabar, Pizza Nova, Try Vegan, Flaming Wok, Hebros Kitchen, Hippi Dips, Tayler's tots and Brats, Lil' Sweet Chick, Roberta's Pizza, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, Big Mozz, Arancini Bros, Doughnuttery x Nugget Spot, Melt Shop x King David Tacos, and much more.

Governors Ball is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Its first show in 2011 featured Big Boi of Outkast, Neon Indian, Outasight, Reptar, People Under the Stairs, Passion Pit, Mac Miller, Das Racist, and Miami Horror. It took place on Governors Island, hence the name. In 2012, it moved to Randall's Island Park.

Over the years, it's attracted artists across genres, including Lil Wayne, Mitski, Florence + The Machine, The Strokes, Lily Allen, Charli XCX, Eminem, Jack White, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Third Eye Blind, Wu-Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, Childish Gambino, Tool, Kanye, The Strokes, The Killers, Death Cab for Cutie, Drake, The Black Keys, Chromeo, Deadmau5, Bjork, Tame Impala, The Decemberists, Weird Al Yankovic, Vampire Weekend, Skrillex, Outcast, Guns N' Roses, Fiona Apple, Beck and so many more.

Pre-sale tickets for Governors Ball at Citi Field are on sale now. General admission tickets are on sale starting at noon on Thursday.

