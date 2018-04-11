Everything you need to know about Record Store Day in NYC

Record Store Day arrives Saturday, April 21. You can swing by one of the best record stores in NYC (any day is good for a visit, really) or participate in a record store crawl (though it's sold out). If you're overwhelmed by the options though, here's a concise guide to navigating the faux holiday.

Three Record store day releases to buy

David Bowie, Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78)

This previously unreleased triple LP captures a pair of Bowie’s 1978 gigs—and serves as an excellent reminder to see the Brooklyn Museum’s excellent retrospective “David Bowie Is.”

Courtney Barnett, The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas

Two of the folkie Australian songsmith’s early EPs are included on this single picture disc. Look out for another Record Store Day release that collects two tunes from Barnett’s forthcoming album on a 12-inch single.

Mac DeMarco, Old Dog Demos

The puckish indie-pop troubadour pulls back the curtain on his creative process with this collection of previously unheard demos, instrumentals and B-sides from his strong 2017 full-length.

Three record shops to visit

Human Head Records

The Bushwick used-record mecca has everything from bargain-priced $2 steals to hard-to-find Tropicália classics sourced from Brazil. 168 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn (humanheadnyc.com)

Second Hand Records

This plant-filled vinyl boutique is big on techno, blues and jazz. Stock up on vintage soul and funk, and grab limited pressings of local dance music on the store’s house label. 1165 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn (secondhandrecordsnyc.com)

Academy Records & CDs

The Chelsea destination is always loaded with pristine classical and jazz LPs, along with well-curated new releases and road-trip-ready used CDs. 12 W 18th St (academy-records.com)

Three events to attend

Record Store Day at Rough Trade NYC

For anyone who needs to get their RSD fix early, the Williamsburg megashop opens at 8am. Jam out to DJs spinning all day. 64 North 9th St, Brooklyn (roughtradenyc.com). Saturday, April 21 8am–11pm.

Independent Grand Pop-Up Market No. 6

Sure Shot Records and other indie sellers hawk their wares inside this Gowanus brewery, along with DJs and live music. Threes Brewing, 333 Douglass St, Brooklyn (threesbrewing.com). Saturday, April 21 21 noon–11 pm.

WFMU Record Fair

RSD is great and all, but make sure you save some change for WFMU’s annual vinyl bonanza, which brings live bands, films and hundreds of vendors under one roof. Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St (wfmu.org/recfair). April 27–29; $7–$25.

