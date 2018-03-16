Everything you need to know about St. Patrick’s Day in NYC

St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Saturday this year, meaning that New York’s annual hoard of green-clad revelers will be out in full force this weekend. The weather is projected to cooperate with the holiday, with sunny skies and forecasted highs in the mid 40s. Whether you plan to head to the official parade, get smashed at local Irish pubs or actively avoid the festivities altogether, here’s everything you need to know about the holiday’s effect on NYC this weekend.

What’s the skinny on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest procession of its kind in the world. Roughly 150,000 people participate in the march, and it attracts another two million spectators. The event kicks off on Saturday at 11am and runs until around 5pm. The route heads straight up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street, ending at the American Irish Historical Society on East 80th Street. You can find an interactive map of the route below and a full breakdown of the street closures surrounding the parade right here.

If the Manhattan event sounds like a bit much for you, there's also the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, which commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn and will include a ceremony honoring the heroes and victims of 9/11.

Where can I drink after the parade?

For the seemingly vast majority of St. Patrick’s Day celebrants, the holiday has very little to do with commemorating Irish culture and heritage and a whole lot to do with getting completely blitzed on green beer and shots of Jameson. To those folks, we say “sláinte” and direct you to our comprehensive guide of where to drink near the parade.

What if I want a more highbrow St. Patrick’s Day experience?

If you are one of the people who want to celebrate or learn more about Irish culture on St. Patrick’s Day, there are a medley of options around town that ought to tickle your fancy. The Irish Arts Center in hosting its Book Day starting at 9am on Saturday, and will be handing out free books by Irish, Caribbean, and American authors across the city. There's an educational walking tour that explores the Irish mob’s history in Hell’s Kitchen. And if you truly want to celebrate the holiday soberly, the St. Patrick’s Youth Center Gym in Nolita is hosting a Sober St. Patrick’s Day event, featuring Irish step dancers, music and plenty of authentic Irish food.

How will the holiday affect my travel?

If you live outside of the city and were hoping to pregame on your train ride into the city, you’re out of luck. NJ Transit, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road are all banning alcohol on trains this Saturday. The aforementioned street closures in Manhattan will also gunk up street traffic surrounding the parade route. It’s also worth noting that the Brooklyn Half Marathon takes place this Sunday, which, coupled with the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade, ought to make driving in Kings County a bit of a nightmare as well.

Wait, what does St. Patrick’s Day celebrate anyway?

We’re glad you asked! St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the the death date of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland whose campaign against the druids has since been adapted into an allegory about the man driving the snakes out of the country. In Ireland, the holiday has turned into a celebration of both Irish culture around the world and a day for a religious feast.

Have fun out there this weekend, folks. And, as always, be sure to celebrate responsibly.

