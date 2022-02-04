New York
irish restaurants
The best Irish restaurants in NYC

Savor perfect pints and shepherd's pie from the Emerald Isle to the Isle of Manhattan and beyond.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Time Out contributors
NYC is rich with Irish pubs, particularly around midtown, so knowing where to go for food that’s as good as the Guinness can be a guessing game. Luckily, we know the best way to win. Simply follow this list to classic favorites and splashy newcomers serving shepherd’s pie, soda bread, stew, full Irish breakfasts, pints and all manner of whiskey all over town. 

Best Irish restaurants in NYC

The Dead Rabbit
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

1. The Dead Rabbit

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Financial District
  • price 2 of 4

This Financial District watering hole may be better known for its numerous cocktail accolades, but it also has quite the loyal following for its food. The kitchen shines brightest at brunch, with an Irish breakfast that includes all the hits.

2. Neary's

This Upper East Side charmer has been in business for more than 50 years. Its present-day menu includes corned beef and cabbage and wild Irish smoked salmon in a quaintly dated, comfortable dining room.   

St. Dymphna’s
Photograph: Diana Sonis

3. St. Dymphna’s

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

We miss the St. Mark's location of this pub, but its second act on Avenue A is still spirited. And you can't miss the cuisine category at a candlelit pub that serves fish and chips in an Irish beer batter, fettucine with Irish smoked salmon, soup with a side of Irish brown bread and Baileys Irish Cream cheesecake. The food is worth a pop-in, and there's plenty of outside seating, too. 

The Late Late
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/The Late Late

4. The Late Late

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Fashioned after a '60s-era Irish home, this Lower East Side spot also cures homesickness with notes from the Emerald Isle. Pair the Ballymaloe burger with Kerrygold cheddar and that titular Irish relish with a Guinness or an Irish whiskey old fashioned and enjoy the cozy surroundings. 

5. Cronin and Phelan’s

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Astoria
  • price 1 of 4

This friendly and beloved Astoria spot touches on many types of cuisine, and always has an impressive list of daily specials un addition to the terrific Irish standards on its permanent menu. The shepherd's pie is a particular standout. 

6. The Butcher Block

This Sunnyside, Queens Irish and British grocery has a tremendous amount of imports, plus prepared food. The Irish breakfast sandwich is a favorite, and a handheld spin on the traditionally multi-part meal. 

7. Le Chéile

  • Restaurants
  • Washington Heights
  • price 2 of 4

This Washington Heights spot’s name has no literal translation from Gaelic to English, but it means something close to “together.” Sample the Irish stew, made with tender beef and vegetables ladled over mashed potatoes, while you spy the spectacular view of the George Washington Bridge on nearby.

McSorley’s Old Ale House

8. McSorley’s Old Ale House

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Ironically better known as a bar with just two drink choices (McSorley’s Dark Ale and McSorley’s Light Ale), this NYC classic actually has a pretty robust bill of fare. Availability changes, but corned beef hash, fish and chips, burgers and sandwiches have all appeared, in addition to McSorley's famous cheese and crackers. 

9. Finnegans Wake

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 1 of 4

In contrast to the James Joyce book that it’s named after, Finnegans Wake is easy to figure out. The laid-back bar is as much about eating as it is drinking, and its menus have plenty of Irish options.The fried fish is batter-dipped and served with vinegar, the shepherd’s pie is spot-on, and corned beef and cabbage is a frequent special. A portrait of Joyce looks over the space.

Molly’s Pub and Shebeen
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/

11. Molly’s Pub and Shebeen

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Gramercy
  • price 1 of 4

The self-proclaimed "most traditional" Irish bar in New York (a shebeen is an unlicensed drinking establishment), this midtown watering hole has been serving patrons in one form or another since 1895. Many classic dishes are available, including pub sausage with mashed potatoes, and the fish and chips are made with fresh cod filets.

12. Blarney Stone

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Financial District

This cozy pub's menu skews a little general interest, but Blarney Stone nods to the republic by way of its Irish nachos, which are actually fries topped with cheese, onion and bacon. Corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips are also on the menu, alongside the full bar.

13. O’Lunney’s

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Aside from bangers and rashers served at breakfast, this Times Square pub's menu also features an entire page of traditional entrees, like the shepherd’s pie layered with herby ground beef, lamb and vegetables and finished off with a golden mashed potato crown.

14. Landmark Tavern

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

This Hell’s Kitchen spot dates back to beginnings as as an Irish saloon in 1868. Irish stick-to-your-ribs dishes are abundant, including corned beef and cabbage with white parsley sauce and bangers and mash. 

        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.