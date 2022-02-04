This Financial District watering hole may be better known for its numerous cocktail accolades, but it also has quite the loyal following for its food. The kitchen shines brightest at brunch, with an Irish breakfast that includes all the hits.
NYC is rich with Irish pubs, particularly around midtown, so knowing where to go for food that’s as good as the Guinness can be a guessing game. Luckily, we know the best way to win. Simply follow this list to classic favorites and splashy newcomers serving shepherd’s pie, soda bread, stew, full Irish breakfasts, pints and all manner of whiskey all over town.
