Savor perfect pints and shepherd's pie from the Emerald Isle to the Isle of Manhattan and beyond.

NYC is rich with Irish pubs, particularly around midtown, so knowing where to go for food that’s as good as the Guinness can be a guessing game. Luckily, we know the best way to win. Simply follow this list to classic favorites and splashy newcomers serving shepherd’s pie, soda bread, stew, full Irish breakfasts, pints and all manner of whiskey all over town.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC