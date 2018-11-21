Everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Come what may on Thanksgiving, New Yorkers are in for one of the city's most beloved traditions: The 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though NYC may be facing down the coldest Thanksgiving in a century, you can still count on a dedicated crowd and some sturdy balloon-carriers to keep the party going. Here's our guide to the big day:

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade goes down from 9am–12pm on Thursday, November 22. It airs live on NBC.

Where is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 77th St and Central Park West and heads down to 34th Street to Macy's Herald Square. Check out the Parade Route!

How will the forecast affect the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

So. The National Weather Service predicts a 26 degree Thanksgiving day, with wind speeds up to 29 MPH. It's a lot, but if the balloon effigies of Goku, Toothless and Spider-Man are to live up to their models' courage, they're going to have to be brave! The NYPD will closely monitor temperatures and wind speeds. If it goes past 34 MPH, they'll ground the massive balloons to float another day. So, yeah, maybe wear your fancy gloves.

Who is performing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The list of musical guests and Broadway theater performers—all sandwiched between giant inflatable cartoon characters—are Tony winner and voice of Tiana from Disney's The Princess and the Frog Anika Noni Rose, High School Musical Ashley Tisdale, "The King of Trap" Bad Bunny, rock band Barenaked Ladies, singer-songwriter Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli from NBC's The Voice, bluegrass star Carly Pearce, the legendary Diana Ross and Family, British singer-songwriter Ella Mai, pop duo Jack & Jack, singer-songwriter John Legend, British star Leona Lewis, musicians Mackenzie Ziegler & Johnny Orlando, country icon Martina McBride, acapella sensation Pentatonix, British pop singer Rita Ora, country band Sugarland, country artists Tegan Marie and Kane Brown. For more performers including the marching bands, clowns and more, visit Macys.com.