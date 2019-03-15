Everything you need to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC

Happy almost-St. Patrick’s Day! NYC is gearing up for its annual celebration of Irish culture beginning with the 258th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday (yes, you read that right). If you plan to attend this year’s sea of green, we’ve shared everything you need to know below.

When is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade NYC?

There’s a curveball this year—the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is held the day before the holiday on Saturday, March 16.

Where does the parade start?

The procession begins at 44th Street on Fifth Avenue at 11am. Marches proceed to walk all the way up to 79th Avenue. The parade ends at 5pm.

Who will be marching in this year’s parade?

Dr. Brian J. O’Dwyer is this year’s Grand Marshal. A ton of military veterans, service men and women, high school marching band members and more participate in this year’s shamrock extravaganza.

What’s the weather going to be like?

Good news: The weather forecast for Saturday looks pretty ideal for such an event. Expect a high temperature of 51 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Can I bring my fun flask to the parade?

Sorry, bud—you aren’t allowed to consume alcohol while watching the parade because, er, It’s against the law. If you appear to be too intoxicated during the event, you will be removed by the NYPD. Oh, and leave your pets at home too—no animals or mascots are allowed along the parade route.

Bummer—so where should I drink afterward?

After the infamous parade, bask in the Celtic atmosphere at some of the city's best Irish pubs. Our list of Gaelic taverns serve some of the best beer in the city, Irish coffees and cocktails inspired by the Emerald Isle. We also have a St. Patrick's Day events page including a bar crawl, a party at House of Yes and more.

What streets will be closed?

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 46th streets

43rd Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

44th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

45th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

46th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

47th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

48th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

Fifth Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets

Fifth Avenue between East 86th and 79th streets

79th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

80th Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

81st Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

82nd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

83rd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

84th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

85th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues

60th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

63rd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

64th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

65th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

71st Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

72nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

78th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Madison Avenue between 42nd and 86th streets