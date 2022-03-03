The best St. Patrick’s Day events in NYC

Parades, pub crawls and step dancing—oh my! Here are the best St. Paddy's Day events NYC has to offer.

They say everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, which is all the more reason to celebrate! From the annual St. Paddy's Day parades across the boroughts to pub crawls and live music, the Big Apple is alive with joyful festivities splashed in green. If partying isn't your scene, there's still plenty to do like taking an authentic Irish cooking class and learning all about how Irish immigrants lived here during the 19th century. Either way, get ready to belt your favorite drinking songs, bust out a limerick and show off your shamrocks—St. Patrick’s Day in NYC is going to be a blast!

