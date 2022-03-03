New York
Timeout

St. Patrick's Day parade
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best St. Patrick’s Day events in NYC

Parades, pub crawls and step dancing—oh my! Here are the best St. Paddy's Day events NYC has to offer.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
They say everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, which is all the more reason to celebrate! From the annual St. Paddy's Day parades across the boroughts to pub crawls and live music, the Big Apple is alive with joyful festivities splashed in green. If partying isn't your scene, there's still plenty to do like taking an authentic Irish cooking class and learning all about how Irish immigrants lived here during the 19th century. Either way, get ready to belt your favorite drinking songs, bust out a limerick and show off your shamrocks—St. Patrick’s Day in NYC is going to be a blast!

The soul of the city under one roof

St Patty's Day at Time Out Market New York
Image: Time Out

St Patty's Day at Time Out Market New York

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Time Out Market New York is bringing the luck of the Irish to DUMBO this March! Come celebrate St. Patty’s Day on Thursday, March 17 at the Market where you’ll be able to take advantage of $8 “green” beers, $8 Guinness and $7 “A Bit of Irish Whiskey” specials. There will also be a “pot of gold” surprise giveaway offering comped drinks, if you’re lucky enough to find it. Oh, and did we mention the day’s sweetest special? A signature drink called the Lucky Charm ($8 happy hour/$14 regular price) will make its charming presence felt all day long with Jameson, lemon juice, maple syrup and Aquafaba. From 5–8pm, you’ll also be able to enjoy some live entertainment from the Brooklyn Irish Dance Co.

Best St. Patrick’s Day events in NYC

Attend the Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Dave Bledsoe

1. Attend the Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

March your way over to Rockaway Beach for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day Parade the first Saturday in March (March 5!). The Annual Parade kicks off at 1pm at Beach 130th and Newport Avenue with grand marshals including congressmen and respected community members. Early birds can attend a mass for peace and justice at St. Francis de Sales church (129th St and Rockaway Beach Blvd) beforehand.

Go to the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Photograph: Marielle Solan

5. Go to the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Irish pride will be on view down Fifth Avenue once again (it was a long two-years without it) during the New York St. Patrick's Day Parade. From pipe and drum bands to dancers and performers in regalia, midtown Manhattan will transform into a big party with a sea of green revelers. Click through to find out everything you need to know about 2022's parade, including when and where it'll be taking place.

 

Take an Irish Whisky Class
Photograph: Courtesy Fest Productions

6. Take an Irish Whisky Class

Celebrate with spirits by taking an Irish Whisky class at The Flatiron Room on the night of St. Patrick's Day (Thursday, March 17, at 6:30pm). For $125, you’ll be greeted with a welcome cocktail on arrival and a light snack platter. A whiskey sommelier will then guide you through six different whiskies from Ireland, including Lost Irish, Danny Boy, Finian’s Five Provinces, A.D. Rattray Cooley 11yr, Bushmills Single Malt 21yr, and Knappogue Castle 12yr Bourbon Cask Matured. The class will be approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

 

Go to the St. Patrick's Festival at Irish Arts Center
Photograph: The Bluegrass Situation

7. Go to the St. Patrick's Festival at Irish Arts Center

The Bluegrass Situation presents a three-night celebration of Irish American musical traditions with headliners Jake Blount, award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer, and scholar specializing in the music of Black and Indigenous communities in the southeastern United States; Nic Gareiss, acclaimed for his "dexterous melding of Irish and Appalachian dance" by the New York Times; Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, whose self-titled collaborative debut won the Independent Music Award for Best Bluegrass Album; and special guests Tim Eriksen, Ebony Hillbillies, Hubby Jenkins, Megan Downes, and others. You can see the full schedule here. Tickets begin at $20.

Watch 'Celtic Odyssey' from Brooklyn Irish Dance Co.
Photograph: courtesy @brooklynirishdanceco

8. Watch 'Celtic Odyssey' from Brooklyn Irish Dance Co.

Enjoy an evening of dance with "Celtic Odyssey," a family-friendly theatrical production that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography. Members of Brooklyn Irish Dance Company have performed on Broadway, throughout North America and around the world, with companies including Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Fyre, Women of Ireland, and Trinity Irish Dance Company. The show is set for March 27 at 3:30pm at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. Tickets start at $45.

Go see Pierce Turner and Bowie Guitarist Gerry Leonard
Photograph: Chris Schoonover

9. Go see Pierce Turner and Bowie Guitarist Gerry Leonard

Irish artist Pierce Turner, who just released a new album entitled "Terrible Good!" will perform with fellow NYC-based Irish excompatriot Gerry Leonard, who has famously collaborated with artists including David Bowie, Suzanne Vega, and Rufus Wainwright. (They created "Terrible Good!" an Irish rock album with a New York attitude, together). They'll play with an all-star band, including Leonard on guitar, Tony Shanahan on bass (Patti Smith), and Yuval Lion on drums (David Byrne) at Joe's Pub in Manhattan on March 17th. Tickets are $25.

Go to The Irish Arts Center's Open Day
Photograph: Courtesy Darial Sneed

10. Go to The Irish Arts Center's Open Day

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

The Irish Arts Center opens its doors on Sunday, March 13, at noon for an Irish extravaganza, filled with authentic music, dances, craft workshops and delicious tea. Learn to play the tin-whistle, get your face painted, experiment with tap-dancing, or simply sit back and watch Mia Theodoratus on harp, Pamela Jean Agaloos sing with guitarist Matthew Diaz, Cleek Schrey on fiddle, or IAC’s Community Céilí Band and the Niall O’Leary School of Irish Dance perform. The Downhill Strugglers (an American old-time string band trio) will also play. You can also watch the U.S. premiere of Tírdhreacha agus Fuaimdhreacha (followed by Q and A with Clare Sands), join in on a closing ritual welcoming spring and learn an Irish language song featured in Tírdhreacha agus Fuaimdhreacha. 

Get a free book on Irish Arts Center's Book Day
Photograph: Courtesy of Irish Arts Center

11. Get a free book on Irish Arts Center's Book Day

  • Things to do

Join the Irish Arts Center in honoring James Joyce’s novel Ulysses with the Book Day tradition of recognizing the breadth of Irish and other cultures' literature. The 10th-anniversary event will also offer titles by Jewish authors from around the world in tribute to Ulysses’ iconic protagonist, Leopold Bloom. And as always, the Center and its sponsors, partners and supporters—Literature Ireland, the New York City Council, the New York State Assembly, and ADL New York/New Jersey—will hand out thousands of free books across all five boroughs. You can find out exactly where right here.

Want to celebrate with some Irish cuisine?

