The best St. Patrick’s Day events in NYC

Time Out Market New York is bringing the luck of the Irish to DUMBO this March! Come celebrate St. Patty’s Day on Thursday, March 17 at the Market where you’ll be able to take advantage of $8 “green” beers, $8 Guinness and $7 “A Bit of Irish Whiskey” specials. There will also be a “pot of gold” surprise giveaway offering comped drinks, if you’re lucky enough to find it. Oh, and did we mention the day’s sweetest special? A signature drink called the Lucky Charm ($8 happy hour/$14 regular price) will make its charming presence felt all day long with Jameson, lemon juice, maple syrup and Aquafaba. From 5–8pm, you’ll also be able to enjoy some live entertainment from the Brooklyn Irish Dance Co.
They say everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, which is all the more reason to celebrate! From the annual St. Paddy's Day parades across the boroughts to pub crawls and live music, the Big Apple is alive with joyful festivities splashed in green. If partying isn't your scene, there's still plenty to do like taking an authentic Irish cooking class and learning all about how Irish immigrants lived here during the 19th century. Either way, get ready to belt your favorite drinking songs, bust out a limerick and show off your shamrocks—St. Patrick’s Day in NYC is going to be a blast!
