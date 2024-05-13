Exclusive: Explore the secrets of New York’s forgotten garden at Rockefeller Center

This immersive experience promises to engage all with sights, smells, and sounds.

It’s hard to imagine anything else at the site of the iconic Rockefeller Center. But 200 years ago, long before the famed skyscraper was built, this land was home to a lush greenspace called Elgin Gardens—it was America’s first botanical garden.

A new immersive art experience will now explore that beautiful history in Rockefeller Center. HERO, which opened inside Rockefeller Center late last year near the ice rink, will debut “BLOOM: The Secret Wonders of New York’s Forgotten Eden” on May 15; it runs through the summer.

At the all-ages exhibit, expect to walk through eight interactive experiences that promise to engage your senses with a captivating soundscape, changing scentscapes, interactive digital components, and light and video installations.

Upon entering, you'll meet a digital avatar of Mother Earth; then human staff members dressed in floral-inspired uniforms by eco-conscious designer and CFDA member Collina Strada will help guide you.

Photograph: Courtesy of HERO at Rockefeller Center

Here's what to expect in each of the eight rooms:

Gates of New York’s Eden : Go back in time with an interactive video installation depicting New York City's verdant natural beauty.

: Go back in time with an interactive video installation depicting New York City's verdant natural beauty. The Mycelium Underground : Start the journey as a seed. You'll venture “underground” into the mysteries of a subterranean network of mycelium (the root-like structure of a fungus).

: Start the journey as a seed. You'll venture “underground” into the mysteries of a subterranean network of mycelium (the root-like structure of a fungus). Transformation Tunnel : Witness the magic of germination while crawling through inflated hidden rooms, experiencing mesmerizing video installations, and watching as seeds sprout and grow. It's powered by Bose, so expect a powerful soundscape.

: Witness the magic of germination while crawling through inflated hidden rooms, experiencing mesmerizing video installations, and watching as seeds sprout and grow. It's powered by Bose, so expect a powerful soundscape. Mushroom Forest : Bounce around the forest amidst a mushroom-themed playspace celebrating fungi's vital contribution to nature.

: Bounce around the forest amidst a mushroom-themed playspace celebrating fungi's vital contribution to nature. The Conservatory : Relax in Dr. David Hosack’s conservatory, inspired by the botanist and creator of Elgin Gardens. Herbal concoctions and botanical wisdom await in partnership with New York’s modern botanists, The Alchemist Kitchen, as well as sparkling libations from Chandon Garden Spritz.

: Relax in Dr. David Hosack’s conservatory, inspired by the botanist and creator of Elgin Gardens. Herbal concoctions and botanical wisdom await in partnership with New York’s modern botanists, The Alchemist Kitchen, as well as sparkling libations from Chandon Garden Spritz. Bloom Garden : Venture into a flowering garden to relax under a digital sky in an Instagram-worthy floral ball pit. There's even a digital tablet interface where you can watch your imaginary creations come to life through an AI-responsive digital cloud.

: Venture into a flowering garden to relax under a digital sky in an Instagram-worthy floral ball pit. There's even a digital tablet interface where you can watch your imaginary creations come to life through an AI-responsive digital cloud. Light : Wander down a passageway emanating the playful essence of a sunbeam, designed by the artistic duo Children of the Light, titled Transito.

: Wander down a passageway emanating the playful essence of a sunbeam, designed by the artistic duo Children of the Light, titled Transito. The Seed Shed: Finally, end the journey in a botanist's workshop and pick up custom wildflower seed packets to take back to the present time. Guests can capture memories in an AR photobooth or create a floral keepsake before bidding Mother Earth farewell.

"BLOOM is inspired by the iconic landmark’s buried past," event organizers say. "The BLOOM experience features a variety of activities and immersive storytelling, making it an ideal destination not only for families, but also for couples, individuals, and groups to explore."

In addition to the exhibit, BLOOM will host weekly events including a garden-themed concert series, floral workshops, yoga sessions, meditation classes, and kids programming.

Photograph: Courtesy of HERO at Rockefeller Center

HERO is the brainchild of MATTE Projects.

"This new season of HERO with BLOOM feels like digging up a secret history of New York right beneath our very feet,” says MATTE Projects's executive producer Max Pollack said in a press release. “The Elgin Gardens sparked our imagination, reminding us of the beauty tucked away in urban landscapes. With BLOOM, we're not just entertaining—we're hopefully inspiring visitors, young and old, to learn more and engage with the wonders of nature."

“BLOOM: The Secret Wonders of New York’s Forgotten Eden” opens on Wednesday, May 15. See it Monday through Friday, noon-8pm, and Saturday, 10am-8pm, with special hours will be announced surrounding upcoming programming. Tickets are $35 for general admission during the week, $45 for general admission on the weekend and for special weeknight programming. To visit at night, tickets are $40. Find BLOOM at 15 West 49th Street on the Rink Level of Rockefeller Center.