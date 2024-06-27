New Yorkers are about to have as much fun as the Brits: London-based Electric Shuffle will officially open in the NoMad District on Friday, July 12. This will be the brand's third U.S. location and the very first one in New York.

The high-tech, 10,000-square-foot destination—all colors, neon and glitter—is located at 44 West 30th Street by Broadway. Although technically in the same building as the Virgin Hotel, the concept is a completely separate one, taking over the second floor. There will, however, be a hallway connecting the hotel to Electric Shuffle, so as to better serve guests who won't need to venture out to access the shuffleboard mecca.

Inside, floor to ceiling windows will offer beautiful views of the Empire State Building, to be admired while playing at one of the 13 shuffleboard tables that accommodate up to 20 players each. There will also be two spacious bars that will be able to properly cater to the capacity of up to 375 people.

Photograph: Christian Johnson for Electric Shuffle

Speaking of the bar: traditional cocktails will be served alongside creative concoctions like the Spicy Lucy (a margarita made with a house-made jalapeno-infused tequila) and the Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, a name that speaks for itself.

Food-wise, patrons can expect what sound like elevated takes on classic bar food: think truffle parmesan fries and house-made boneless wings.

Photograph: Christian Johnson for Electric Shuffle

But it’s Electric Shuffle’s decor and the venue’s attention to technological details that will likely help the location stand out from fellow shuffleboard bars the likes of Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club.

Photograph: Christian Johnson for Electric Shuffle

"Electric Shuffle has modernized the classic bar game of shuffleboard, using proprietary camera vision technology that tracks every puck, keeps score, and captures guests’ best moments with live shareable replays," reads an official press release. "Inspired by the thrill of casino classics like craps, guests can enjoy a variety of interactive team games on custom-built shuffleboard tables."

That sort of digital-age, futuristic vibe is made more acute by the pink staircase crowned with a glittering gold disco ball and the color-changing, neon turbine wheel that's become a signature of the brand across all of its locations and is found right by the main bar at Electric Shuffle NoMad.

Photograph: Christian Johnson for Electric Shuffle

Basically, Electric Shuffle is the sort of bar of the future … which we can't wait to visit in the present.