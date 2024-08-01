Subscribe
Exclusive video: A peek into the immersive extravaganza Life and Trust

A teaser for New York's latest lavish theatrical adventure, which opens on August 1.

Life and Trust
Photograph: Courtesy Jane KratochvilLife and Trust
New York City's premier immersive theatrical experience, Punchdrunk's Sleep No More, will close this fall after 13 lucky years in Chelsea. But a new show is rising to take its place: Life and Trust, all-new offering set in the Gilded Age. As in Sleep No More, masked and silent audience members choose their own paths through a specially designed multifloor complex—this time, a bank building in the Financial District.

Life and Trust doesn't officially open until tonight, but the production is giving Time Out readers an exclusive glimpse inside the vault of this one-of-a-kind adventure. 

Dozens of performers perform narratives loosely inspired by real New York City history as well as literary sources like the Faust legend and Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. Teddy Bergman directs the show, which is written by Jon Ronson and features scenic design Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and costumes by Emilio Sosa.

Enjoy this quick peek at the elaborate world Life and Trust. You can buy tickets here.

