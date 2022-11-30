New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A family poses for a photo in a sleigh at ONEDERLAND.
Photograph: Courtesy of One World Observatory

Experience an NYC winter ‘ONEDERLAND’ in the nation's tallest skyscraper

Sip festive drinks, hang out in a chalet lounge and snap some cute photos.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Perched at the top of the nation's tallest skyscraper, One World Observatory is used to taking it up a notch—literally. And this year, they're doing just that again with a delightful holiday experience aptly titled ONEDERLAND.  

This newly opened, mountaintop-inspired display brings a cozy chalet lounge, gingerbread cafe and fun photo opps to the 100th floor of One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. It’s back after a three-year hiatus amid the pandemic and will run through January 8.

RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC

Decked out in holiday decor, ONEDERLAND includes:

  • Photo opportunities: Snap a photo on a ski lift surrounded by scenic trees and on a classic red-and-white sleigh. If you still need a photo for your holiday card, these might be just the ticket.
  • The Chalet Lounge: Relax in an Adirondack chair next to a faux fire pit among gingerbread trees. It practically feels like you're at the slopes. 
  • ONEDERLAND Bar and Restaurant: Try festive treats like snowman cupcakes and snowflake cookies. For the 21+ crowd, sip some seasonal drinks like the espresso martini and white chocolate eggnog.  
A couple holds up seasonal drinks at ONEDERLAND.
Photograph: Courtesy of One World Observatory

Of course, the main event here is always the panoramic views. The Observatory's tagline is "see forever" and it really does feel like you can see for miles and miles and miles.

If there's one good thing about the sun setting earlier, at least you'll get to see the dazzling lights even sooner in the afternoon. Our tip: Check the time of sunset then book your ticket so you can watch the sun dip into the sky and the city lights slowly flicker on. 

A view of the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty from One World Trade.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

“ONEDERLAND is a must-see activation that allows visitors to take in the magic of the holiday season in New York City, with the Observatory’s signature skyline views as the backdrop,” Delfin Ortiz, managing director of One World Observatory, said in a press release. “We are excited to be contributing to the holiday festivities across the city and are looking forward to seeing the delighted faces of our visitors.”

ONEDERLAND is open daily at One World Trade Center (117 West Street; near the intersection of West and Vesey Streets). Tickets start at $38 (kids' tickets start at $32).

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!