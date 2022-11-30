Perched at the top of the nation's tallest skyscraper, One World Observatory is used to taking it up a notch—literally. And this year, they're doing just that again with a delightful holiday experience aptly titled ONEDERLAND.

This newly opened, mountaintop-inspired display brings a cozy chalet lounge, gingerbread cafe and fun photo opps to the 100th floor of One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. It’s back after a three-year hiatus amid the pandemic and will run through January 8.

RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC

Decked out in holiday decor, ONEDERLAND includes:

Photo opportunities: Snap a photo on a ski lift surrounded by scenic trees and on a classic red-and-white sleigh. If you still need a photo for your holiday card, these might be just the ticket.

Snap a photo on a ski lift surrounded by scenic trees and on a classic red-and-white sleigh. If you still need a photo for your holiday card, these might be just the ticket. The Chalet Lounge: Relax in an Adirondack chair next to a faux fire pit among gingerbread trees. It practically feels like you're at the slopes.

Relax in an Adirondack chair next to a faux fire pit among gingerbread trees. It practically feels like you're at the slopes. ONEDERLAND Bar and Restaurant: Try festive treats like snowman cupcakes and snowflake cookies. For the 21+ crowd, sip some seasonal drinks like the espresso martini and white chocolate eggnog.

Photograph: Courtesy of One World Observatory

Of course, the main event here is always the panoramic views. The Observatory's tagline is "see forever" and it really does feel like you can see for miles and miles and miles.

If there's one good thing about the sun setting earlier, at least you'll get to see the dazzling lights even sooner in the afternoon. Our tip: Check the time of sunset then book your ticket so you can watch the sun dip into the sky and the city lights slowly flicker on.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

“ONEDERLAND is a must-see activation that allows visitors to take in the magic of the holiday season in New York City, with the Observatory’s signature skyline views as the backdrop,” Delfin Ortiz, managing director of One World Observatory, said in a press release. “We are excited to be contributing to the holiday festivities across the city and are looking forward to seeing the delighted faces of our visitors.”

ONEDERLAND is open daily at One World Trade Center (117 West Street; near the intersection of West and Vesey Streets). Tickets start at $38 (kids' tickets start at $32).