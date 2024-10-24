Feel ASMR tingles at this immersive holiday art experience coming to NYC

As Andy Williams croons in the iconic song, "It's the holiday season. And Santa Claus is coming 'round." But you know what else is coming 'round? STRESS. Finding gifts for everyone on your list. Baking dozens of cookies. Mailing greeting cards. The list goes on.

This holiday season, Chelsea's ARTECHOUSE strives to create a space of calm amid the chaos with their newest immersive exhibit. Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special will debut Thursday, November 21, and run through Sunday, January 5; general admission tickets start at $25. Equal parts wonder and calm, the experience blends nostalgic holiday warmth with cutting-edge digital art.

Tingle Bells was inspired by the powers of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), which is known for eliciting tingling sensations through auditory and visual stimuli. It's designed to be, "oddly satisfying," as event organizers explain.

The main show features three distinct scene blocks, along with interactive installations. You'll see gift wrap unraveling into playful Tetris pieces and "slice-of-life" scenes that bridge the digital and tangible. Every detail was curated to spark feelings of curiosity and relaxation for the mind, body and soul. Gentle whispers, delicate sounds, and entrancing visuals will whisk visitors into a place of comfort and calm during the holiday hustle and bustle. Though New York City during the holidays is full of magic, it can also be a bit overwhelming.

Our goal is to redefine holiday warmth through ASMR.

"When thinking about our holiday show this year, we kept going back to the fact that in 2024, society is in a uniquely heightened state of anxiety, fueled by multiple intersecting factors," Sandro Kereselidze, founder and CCO of ARTECHOUSE said in a statement. "Our goal is to redefine holiday warmth through ASMR, offering a restorative, personal interaction within a communal space that resonates with the emotional needs of our guests during this charged time. Think of ARTECHOUSE as your ultimate holiday retreat."

If your version of a holiday retreat includes a tipple or two, ARTECHOUSE delivers with a variety of holiday cocktails. The menu includes the Champagne Sparkle (a sparkling blend of champagne and apple cider, crowned with a light cloud of cotton candy) and Winter Caramel Sleigh (spiced rum and warm apple cider, swirled with rich caramel and a hint of sea salt, topped with fluffy whipped cream and caramel chunks), plus mocktail options.

Find ARTECHOUSE at 439 W 15th St. inside the historic boiler room at Chelsea Market. After you check out the exhibit, grab something to eat at Chelsea Market.