Finally! Manhattan is getting its first-ever Sonic

A new burger spot’s coming to Manhattan, and you’re probably already familiar with it.

With more offices opening up, some performance spaces returning at reduced capacities, and vaccinations on the rise, more people are heading back to midtown than have been there in quite some time. Now, it looks like a well-known (if a bit unexpected) national chain is also planning an upcoming trip to the center of the universe: Sonic Drive-In! Where my slush fans, at?

Before you ask: No. This location of America’s Drive-In will not, in fact, be a drive-in. (It’s also not the first Sonic to open in NYC. That distinction belongs to a Staten Island location.) As first reported by The Real Deal, the Manhattan location will be taking over a former Pax Wholesome Foods location in midtown at 966 Sixth Avenue between West 35th and West 36th. (It’s that one that was just a couple blocks north of Herald Square close to Bryant Park.)

Across the state of New York, Sonic currently has 17 restaurants with eyes to expand further. Not surprisingly, given the rise of both drive-in culture and fast-food restaurants over the last year, the market is favorable for the burger-and-shake hot spots. Including the upcoming location in Manhattan, the chain is looking to open 1,000 more spots in the decade to come.

