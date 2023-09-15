It seems like we just can't get enough of speakeasy-style bars, with new ones popping up all over town every few weeks.

Today, it’s The Boardroom—a new cocktail den nestled behind an industrial door towards the back of the recently renovated food hall, The Hugh, at 601 Lexington Avenue by 54th Street.

The sophisticated space will remind you of the sorts of upscale bars that the iconic characters of the AMC show Mad Men would frequent, complete with booth seating, deeply-colored decor pieces and a memorable mural by artist Angela de Rosette that works perfectly alongside the various prints by photographers Demode FM and Paul Himmel that also pepper the space.

Photograph: Caitlin Ochs

Photograph: Caitlin Ochs

Photograph: Caitlin Ochs

As New Yorkers start settling into midtown once more following a massive exodus from the commercial and office-heavy area during the global pandemic, the need for an upscale bar offering perfectly concocted cocktails has become stronger.

At The Boardroom, operated by the same folks behind another speakeasy-style midtown bar, J. Bespoke, guests should pay particular attention to the Reserve Old Fashioned cocktail list, which presents different takes on the traditional drink.

Photograph: Caitlin Ochs

Also of note is the Café Negroni, made with Ford's gin, Campari, espresso bean-infused Cocchi Barolo Chinato and Mr. Black Coffee; the bourbon and Champagne-forward Midnight Spritz in Paris; and the Boardroom Gimlet, made with olive oil- and herb-infused vodka, fresh lime juice, Vermouth, cucumber, basil and salted olive bitters.

A curated wine and beer list is also available, as is an assortment of small places to complement the libation experience, including hummus, a charcuterie board, guacamole and dried apricots covered in dark chocolate (have you ever tried them alongside a stiff cocktail? Prepare yourself to be amazed).

Do we need more speakeasy-style spots considering Prohibition is no longer a thing? Absolutely not. Do we welcome the likes of The Boardroom, bars that pay particular attention to the art of cocktail making? Yes, we do.