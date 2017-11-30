Find a unique gift at one of WeWork's holiday markets this year

They work, you shop.

Co-working space company WeWork, which runs collaborative shared offices at buildings across New York, has announced the dates for their festive annual holiday markets this year. The company will be hosting three markets in December, all showcasing cool products made by members of the WeWork community.

A handful of vendors will be at all three events including Korean skincare line TONYMOLY, Macari Vineyards, electric scooter specialists MicroKickboard and the coffee table book publisher Regan Arts. Joining them will be a wide range of companies from perfumers to travel products to hand-poured candles, with the line up varying based on the date.

Use the links below to register for one the free markets, which will also feature cozy snacks signature cocktails to get you in the holiday shopping spirit.

Dec 6 at WeWork Wall St

Dec 7 at WeWork Dumbo Heights

Dec 12 at WeWork Grand Central

