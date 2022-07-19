Here’s where you can escape from the intense heat plaguing NYC right now.

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it’s going to be a brutal week. That’s why NYC is opening up its cooling centers at libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities around the boroughs.

It will be in the low- to mid- 90s this week, spurring a heat advisory for the metro area into Wednesday and Thursday, when heat index values will reach 101 degrees. To make it worse, the humidity will be like a wet blanket wrapping New Yorkers with moist city air. On that note, there is also an air quality alert set for Wednesday, meaning pollution levels are elevated.

Essentially, you’ll want to stay indoors if you can this week. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to good air conditioning at home. Seeing that, NYC has reopened its cooling centers.

You can use 311’s cooling centers map here.

If you’re looking for a quick cool down, the city’s parks will have their spray fountains on and you can check out our list of fun ways to chill out, which includes things like cool underground bars, a new water fountain artwork at Rock Center, and some great ice cream shops to stop by.

Sadly for Rockaway Beach-goers, the ocean is off-limits due to shark sightings, but there are plenty of great NYC public pools to swim in.

If you want to legally open a fire hydrant, you’ll need to ask the FDNY to come by. They also can provide you with a spray cap for free. Request their help right here. And while nothing is stopping you from sticking your feet in an NYC fountain, know you’re doing it at your own risk!

NYC suggests setting your air conditioning at 78 degrees or low cool, drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated liquids, wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes that cover as much skin as possible, avoiding sun and strenuous outdoor activity between 11am and 4pm, using shades or awnings and wearing sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

And remember, call 911 if you or someone is experiencing heavy sweating, muscle cramps, lightheadedness, feeling faint, headache, decreased energy, loss of appetite and/or nausea.

Stay cool out there, New York!