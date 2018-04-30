Five new Van Leeuwen ice cream shops are opening in NYC

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, popular ice cream shop Van Leeuwen announced a plan to open five new shops in New York, just in time for the warm weather. Known for their flawless takes on classic flavors like mint chip and salted caramel, as well as funky seasonal flavors and an array of vegan options, Van Leeuwen has created a mini ice cream empire with eight brick-and-mortar shops, multiple ice cream trucks and pints of their ice cream available in over 350 stores.

The first opened last week in Nolita at 45 Spring St, where they’re scooping an exclusive cannoli flavor, as a tribute to neighboring Little Italy, with a mascarpone base, chocolate chips and crunchy house-made cannoli shell pieces. Before the end of the season get ready to see four more shops pop up around the city, including Upper West Side (448 Amsterdam Ave), Soho (145 Greene St), Upper East Side (1625 2nd Ave) and Prospect Heights (550 Vanderbilt Ave).

