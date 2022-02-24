Five reasons to visit Brooklyn's new hub for Japanese culture

The Loft at Japan Village has taken over a full second floor at Industry City.

Industry City, with all its artisans, tasty restaurants and unique shops, is now a major hub for Japanese culture and cuisine.

Japan Village, which is both a food hall and supermarket full of Japanese groceries, has expanded upward with a 20,000-square-foot second floor it's calling The Loft. Here, visitors can basically step into a representation of Japan with cool shops with items straight from the country as well as fun experiences like tea ceremonies and cultural classes.

Below are five reasons to visit The Loft at Japan Village:

1. Daiso is a discount store with tons of cute merch

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Daiso is jam-packed with inexpensive toys, Japanese treats, items for the home and other kitschy stuff that won't break the bank—we're talking over 100,000 products! It's known for carrying Hello Kitty and Sanrio home goods, affordable cosmetics, adorable stationery, pretty tableware, useful baking tools and crafting supplies. At the end of January, Daiso announced the opening on its Instagram account and that it'll celebrate with special giveaways on February 25 and 26 at 10am.

2. It has BookOff's first Brooklyn store

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

BookOff is Japan’s largest chain of used bookstores offering a wide range of anime-related products, including manga, novels, CDs, DVDs, video games, figures, apparel, and accessories.

3. You can shop a beautiful selection of handmade pottery

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

There's a gorgeous store, Setomonoya, within The Loft that sells incredible Japanese pottery—one of the oldest Japanese crafts and art forms. From to ceramics and porcelain goods, such as teapots, teacups, and bowls, each was uniquely handmade.

4. There's Japanese skincare on site

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Japanese skincare and beauty have taken the U.S. by storm, and now, you can shop from some of the best products in one spot. Beauty at The Loft is meant to introduce and highlight natural Japanese beauty products to the community, educating the New York beauty market on the benefits of Japanese cosmetics, skincare, body care and hair care products. Plus, it offers in-house nail and lash services by professional Japanese cosmetologists.

5. You can experience an authentic Japanese tea ceremony