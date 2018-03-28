Five sweet deals you can get in NYC this week

With so many shows, events and concerts happening every week in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time is no small feat. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC? During our research, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are five of the best we found this week, including an excuse to visit the New York Botanical Garden and surprisingly cheap tickets to one of the year’s biggest arena tours.

New York Mets Opening Day; Citi Field; Thu 29 at 1:10pm; tickets start at $82.

It’s time to root, root, root for the home team during the Mets’ home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Grab a beer and gorge on some of Citi Field’s best food to start the baseball season right.

Evening Cocktail & Craft: Natural Easter Egg Dyeing; Queens Botanical Garden; Thu 29 6–8pm; $18

The Easter Bunny better watch out: the gorgeous artworks you create at this DIY class will put his pastel eggs to shame. A refreshing cocktail makes crafting all the more fun.

Lorde; Barclays Center; Apr 4 at 7:30pm; tickets start at $52.

The New Zealand pop princess is joined by Mitski and Run the Jewels for the Brooklyn stop of her national arena tour. Hear tracks from her latest album, Melodrama, as well as everybody’s favorite slower songs like “Royals” and “Team.”

New York Botanical Garden; 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx; various dates and times; $20

With less than a month left to see the 16th edition of the Orchid Show, there’s no better time to go to the New York Botanical Garden. Marvel over Belgian floral artist Daniël Ost’s wabi-sabi installations, which find beauty in imperfection and impermanence.

Resurrecting the Woolly Mammoth; Brooklyn Brainery; Apr 4 at 6pm; $10

Is it possible that woolly mammoths of Pleistocene epoch might once again walk the earth? Archaeological anthropologist Patty Hamrick explores the scientific advances—including cloning and gene migration—that could allow researchers to create a Jurassic Park of their own in this lecture.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.