  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

All the delicious foods you can gorge on at Citi Field this summer

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 2:32pm

All the delicious foods you can gorge on at Citi Field this summer
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/ Alex P.

Listen up, sports fans! We got a look at the eats being offered at Citi Field this baseball season, and they are a delight. Not only are last year’s favorites Fuku and Papa Rosso Pizza back again along with classics Shake Shack and Box Frites, but there are several delectable new offerings.

 

We’ll go straight to the best part: The hottest commodity there this year is going to be DŌ cookie dough. The safe-to-eat cookie dough tastes exactly like it’s supposed to, with flavors like Sugar Cookie and Cake Batter (insert “batter up” joke here).  

 

Whether you’re a Mets fan or just a food fan, you’ll want to head to Citi Field for a game this year—and pick up grub from these spots in the stadium:

 

Photograph: Courtesy DO

 

Nicoletta

Josh Capon’s Bash Burger

Box Frites

Shake Shack

Photograph: Liz Clayman

 

 

 

El Verano Taquira

Blue Smoke

Papa Rosso

Pat LaFrieda

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/ Julie M.

 

Porsche Grille

Catch of the Day

Tribeca Grill

Fuku

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

 

Momofuku Milk Bar

Rao’s

Daruma of Tokyo

Big Mozz 

Photograph: Courtesy Big Mozz

 

Arancini Bros.

Dan and John’s Wings

Mama’s of Corona

Baohaus

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/ Alex P.

 

Two Boots

 

Melissa’s Fruit Cart

Hain Celestial Gluten-Free & Organic Stand

Mister Softee

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 250 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest