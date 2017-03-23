All the delicious foods you can gorge on at Citi Field this summer

Listen up, sports fans! We got a look at the eats being offered at Citi Field this baseball season, and they are a delight. Not only are last year’s favorites Fuku and Papa Rosso Pizza back again along with classics Shake Shack and Box Frites, but there are several delectable new offerings.

We’ll go straight to the best part: The hottest commodity there this year is going to be DŌ cookie dough. The safe-to-eat cookie dough tastes exactly like it’s supposed to, with flavors like Sugar Cookie and Cake Batter (insert “batter up” joke here).

Whether you’re a Mets fan or just a food fan, you’ll want to head to Citi Field for a game this year—and pick up grub from these spots in the stadium:

DŌ

Nicoletta

Josh Capon’s Bash Burger

Box Frites

Shake Shack

El Verano Taquira

Blue Smoke

Papa Rosso

Pat LaFrieda

Porsche Grille

Catch of the Day

Tribeca Grill

Fuku

Momofuku Milk Bar

Rao’s

Daruma of Tokyo

Big Mozz

Arancini Bros.

Dan and John’s Wings

Mama’s of Corona

Baohaus

Two Boots

Melissa’s Fruit Cart

Hain Celestial Gluten-Free & Organic Stand

Mister Softee