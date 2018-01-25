Fleetwood Mac is being honored at Radio City Music Hall on Friday

The members of one of the greatest and best-selling rock bands in the world, Fleetwood Mac, are being honored during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year awards on Friday, January 26. The NYC event, held at Radio City Music Hall, is an epic tribute concert during which some of the biggest names in music play the group’s best hits.

HAIM, Lorde, Alison Krauss, Harry Styles, John Legend and more are set to perform, but we’re far more excited to see Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood tear it up on stage. (A scene that we had the pleasure of witnessing last year during The Classic East at Citi Field.) It’s truly the performance lineup of any music listener's “Dreams,” and guess what? You can still cop tickets for the show. Sure, a single ticket may cost you an arm and a leg, but it’s worth tapping into your savings account to see so many legendary acts in one night, right?

Tickets originally sold for $1,750 to $8,500—breathe, bear with us—but are now going for a less horrifying price of $399. Buy them now while you can. The amount is still nothing to sneeze at, but you can decide for yourself and “Go Your Own Way.”

Fleetwood Mac is the first band to win this award courtesy MusiCares, a Grammy initiative which offers support and community services to musicians in need of medical, personal and financial assistance. Find out more information about MusiCares and the show here.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.