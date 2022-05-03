In its 99th year, Forest Hills Stadium is presenting one of the most exciting outdoor summer concert series yet!

With acts like Leon Bridges, Bon Iver, The Lumineers, Death Cab for Cutie, Robert Plant, Van Morrison, Phoebe Bridgers, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor LL COOL J, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim and Jadakiss, the series will lure music lovers to the Queens venue all season long, from May 14 to October 21.

"The Stadium will turn 100 years old in 2023, so we are coming up on a really significant milestone next summer," says Mike Luba, a partner in Madison House Presents. "This upcoming summer we are blessed with a beautiful, diverse lineup of artists that we hope is reflective of the incredibly vibrant and diverse cultural makeup of Queens which we are proud to recognize as 'The World's Borough.' As we approach our 10th season of presenting shows at the stadium, it has been exceedingly gratifying to welcome legends like Van Morrison back for a third time while also being able to bring an artist like Phoebe Bridgers back to the stadium, returning to headline after opening for The National her first time on this legendary stage.”

There will be at least 22 performances at Forest Hills Stadium between May and October.

The Forest Hills Stadium 2022 season line-up is as follows:

May 14 — Sat Rex Orange County

There are a number of ways to see concerts at Forest Hills Stadium this year. The 1923 Club is back with tickets for $19.23 (a nod to the year the stadium was built). A limited number of fans will be able to purchase up to two limited-view tickets for select shows (while supplies last) here. There is also a chance to see as many concerts as you like with First Serve Season Tickets, which also give you private entry to the backstage lounge before doors open, access to private restrooms, premium, padded row one seats in reserved sections and even special Forest Hills Stadium merchandise.

For even better seats and for groups, you may want to try out the Speakeasy Suites, which are VIP lounges with concierge services, their own special decor and "superb" views of the stage. You can access these here.

Let the season begin!

