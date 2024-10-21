Former Knicks star Julius Randle talks about his favorite NYC restaurant and what he’ll miss most about NYC

One of the star players of the New York Knicks throughout the past few years, Julius Randle shocked New Yorkers and basketball fans alike when traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 2, 2024.

The 29-year-old athlete, after all, started making his mark on the Big Apple as soon as he started playing for the team in 2019. He spent years adapting to his New York lifestyle, clearly appreciating the quirks that make the city unique—which is why he decided to embark on a farewell tour of sorts, celebrating the very things that he is sure he will miss the most after some time away.

Last weekend, Randle partened with sparkling water brand Topo Chico to launch a limited-time bus route that stopped at some of his favorite spots around town. Fans even got to meet him in person!

The star caught up with Time Out New York before his last hurrah—once again going over the eateries, basketball courts and green spaces that he most appreciates about the city … and that he already misses.

Photograph: Courtesy of Topo Chico Julius Randle at The Brooklyn Circus

On his favorite spots to hide in plain sight

"Hiding in plain sight in New York is the best because I can go to Central Park, I can walk up and down the West Side Highway and do a bike ride [and nobody would bother me]. I also love the Sarabeth's out by Central Park."

On his favorite spots to see and be seen

“Zero Bond if you really want to be seen. Or maybe Meatpacking and Chelsea. I spent a lot of time there."

On his go-to public basketball courts

"The place where I lived had basketball court so I'd use that one. The NBA also has a private court in the NBPA on Sixth Avenue. That was my safe haven and where I could have some privacy. I would use it a lot."

On his neighborhood of choice

"I love Scarsdale in the suburbs. We would practice out there so I would spend a lot of time there. I even lived there for three years!

As far as community, when I lived in Manhattan, I lived on the Upper West Side and loved it. I was close to Central Park, to Hudson Yards and I was 15 minutes from Madison Square Garden. Give me a water view and I will be happy.”

On the hidden gems he can now talk about

“I am a watch collector. If you like collecting anything like watches, art, Basquiat pieces, vintage stuff—Material Good is the place to be."

On his favorite NYC restaurant

“There is a lot of great food out there but I love Italian food and Scalinatella is my favorite spot. Obviously, the food is amazing, but the people there really feel like family. They always take care of me."

On what makes New York so special

"What I will probably miss the most is the people and the relationships that I gained out there. New York is obviously an amazing city with a lot to do, great sports, great food and different kinds of things but, really, what makes it for me is is people and the relationships."