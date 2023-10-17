Fort Greene is one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

The Brooklyn neighborhood took one of the spots in our survey of 12,000 city-dwellers and local experts.

Brooklyn has it all—the best pizza, great museums, sick nightlife, perfect parks—but now, it has the coolest neighborhood.

This year, we’re crowning Fort Greene, Brooklyn as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

The designation is part of our annual Time Out Index survey, in which more than 12,000 global city residents nominated their city’s coolest neighborhoods. To come up with the final ranking, our global network of local editors narrowed down the selections by considering community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life. Fort Greene landed the top spot as the coolest neighborhood in NYC and the 15th coolest in the world (out of 40).

Fort Greene came in at no. 15 behind spots like Laureles in Medellín, Colombia (no. 1), Smithfield in Dublin, Ireland (no. 2), and Carabanchel in Madrid, Spain (no. 3). The only other American neighborhoods that beat out Fort Greene include Mid-City in New Orleans and the Arts District in L.A.

“What stands out with this year’s Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods is that, while most of them have seen transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local-at-heart,” says Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out. “Exciting new openings across culture, food and drink are bringing in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts—from old pubs to family greengrocers—keep it real. And they’re fun! These are places where the city comes to play, be it an all-night party, a spot of urban fishing or a nighttime bike ride. After a few tumultuous years, it’s heartening to see communities coming together to hang out, support local businesses and have some fun.”

Fort Greene, in particular, has cultivated New Yorkers’ deep fondness for culture with the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Pratt Sculpture Park and the more recent Center for Fiction and our love for community with the beloved GreenMarket at Fort Greene Park.

It’s chock full of great brunch spots and wine bars, eco-friendly shops and bustling bookstores … and some very interesting history.

It’s one of the most exciting and community-oriented neighborhoods, and that’s why we think it deserves to be named the coolest neighborhood in NYC this year.

Find out more in our neighborhood guide to Fort Greene here and see the full list of Time Out’s Coolest Neighborhoods in the world, along with details from Time Out’s local experts on why they have made the grade at timeout.com/coolestneighbourhoods.