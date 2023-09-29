Our guide to Fort Greene, Brooklyn includes the best places to eat, drink, shop and things to do in the neighborhood.

What’s the deal with Fort Greene?

Northwest Brooklyn’s Fort Greene— bounded by the Brooklyn Navy Yard to the north, Prospect Heights to the south, and neighbors Downtown Brooklyn to the west and Clinton Hill to the east—is home to prestigious and beloved cultural landmarks such as the Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Center for Fiction and the Pratt Sculpture Park, making up a sort of creative nucleus. Along its main arteries on Fulton Street, Lafayette and Dekalb Avenues are numerous wine bars like Place des Fêtes, great casual restaurants such as Habana Outpost, flea markets and local shops like Greenlight Bookstore that give the historic neighborhood its own laid-back, community-oriented flavor among its Brownstones, walk-ups and rowhouses. It’s all centered around the sprawling, 30-acre Fort Greene Park, which acts as its public square with regular community events, markets and sporting events. It’s the coolest neighborhood now, but the area is the site of a former Revolutionary War fort. It wasn’t until the 1860s, after writer Walt Whitman called for it to be reclaimed, that Fort Greene Park was realized. With a deep history and a buzzy present, it’s clear Fort Greene is the coolest place to be in 2023.

If you only do one thing

Boogie the night away at Roller Wave or take in a movie or show at BAM.

Go off the beaten track

Learn how to make something delicate at Urban Glass.

On a sunny day

Hit up the GreenMarket at Fort Greene Park and do some shopping at Green in BKLYN for eco goods and at Su’juk Fort Greene for knick-knacks and furniture.

On a rainy day

Go to the Center for Fiction to peruse its bookstore and grab a coffee, and maybe work on your own novel.

Get cultured

Take in a show at BAM.

Chill out

Hang out in Fort Greene Park or brunch at Café Paulette.

Nearest subway stations

Fulton Street, Nevins Street and Lafayette Avenue.

What else is nearby?

Boerum Hill is to the west while Clinton Hill is to the east. Both neighborhoods are rife with great restaurants and shops!

Map of Fort Greene, Brooklyn: