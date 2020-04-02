Fourteen amazing Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call

So, your life is on Zoom now, and there's not much you can do about that. Except change your background to a place you'd rather be, that is!

People are getting creative with what they're using during their meetings—from New York Public Library's beautiful interiors and exteriors to various scenes from popular shows that fans are bringing to their screens.

You can make pretty much anything your Zoom background, so long as it matches the aspect ratio of your camera, so for example, if your camera is set to 16:9, an image of 1280 pixels by 720 px or 1920 pixels by 1080 pixels would work best.

So if you're missing your walk in Prospect Park because you're self-isolating, unlike our mayor, or you want to represent your city with a view of the skyline, go for it. Otherwise, we've gathered some of the most amusing and fun Zoom backgrounds people have created here for your use.

For the New York City reader

Are you missing the Library? Then you’ll feel right at home with these NYPL-themed backgrounds for your next Zoom call. https://t.co/8yM1oaomPQ pic.twitter.com/Pcvctvi3oM — NY Public Library (@nypl) April 1, 2020

For the Trekkie

For the meme fiend

iconic zoom backgrounds: a thread



keep it going pic.twitter.com/GU54B97tiR — Shell 🐝 (@BeeShellll) March 31, 2020

For the Tiger King obsessed

New Zoom background pic.twitter.com/o84p95uMYN — Zach Love (@zijital) March 31, 2020

For the Drag Race junkie

Some @zoom_us backgrounds for all of your werk from home / #DragRace viewing party needs 👠✨ #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/rhUbzdvqIE — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 31, 2020

For the wildlife lover

Be the coolest person on your next Zoom call with these new backgrounds! #ZoomBackground pic.twitter.com/nGFXKX5Oet — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 2, 2020

For the bohemian Broadway lover

Make your @zoom_us backgrounds a bit more spectacular, Bohemians. Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! pic.twitter.com/NaROQtLhUE — Moulin Rouge The Musical (@MoulinRougeBway) March 27, 2020

For the Studio Ghibli fan

Ghibli zoom background :

Spirited away ☁️ pic.twitter.com/BqOmyoODKk — 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 🌷 (@letmesaveyouuu) April 1, 2020

For the celeb wannabe

My zoom meeting background of the day pic.twitter.com/ua2rFxx0Yo — abby seitchik (@aseitchik) April 2, 2020

For the messy one

brb scraping architectural digest for my newest zoom backgrounds cc: @ArchDigest pic.twitter.com/vJcueY7nCd — Paige Doherty (@paigefinnn) April 2, 2020

For the wishful fifth member of the Rose family

For the space nerd

Want to add a galactic background to your conference calls or spruce up your desktop with a space wallpaper? Browse and download images for free from https://t.co/ZEGLvXbHbn pic.twitter.com/cag7NtBg9l — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) March 26, 2020

For the date-goer

We made some date backgrounds to help your Zoom dates feel a little more like real dates. Date from home and stay safe, everyone! #DFH pic.twitter.com/F2A6jzqwSi — Hinge (@hinge) March 25, 2020

For the artist