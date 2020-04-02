Fourteen amazing Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call

So, your life is on Zoom now, and there's not much you can do about that. Except change your background to a place you'd rather be, that is!
People are getting creative with what they're using during their meetings—from New York Public Library's beautiful interiors and exteriors to various scenes from popular shows that fans are bringing to their screens.
You can make pretty much anything your Zoom background, so long as it matches the aspect ratio of your camera, so for example, if your camera is set to 16:9, an image of 1280 pixels by 720 px or 1920 pixels by 1080 pixels would work best.
So if you're missing your walk in Prospect Park because you're self-isolating, unlike our mayor, or you want to represent your city with a view of the skyline, go for it. Otherwise, we've gathered some of the most amusing and fun Zoom backgrounds people have created here for your use.
For the New York City reader
Are you missing the Library? Then you’ll feel right at home with these NYPL-themed backgrounds for your next Zoom call. https://t.co/8yM1oaomPQ pic.twitter.com/Pcvctvi3oM— NY Public Library (@nypl) April 1, 2020
For the Trekkie
Some Galaxy-class backgrounds for your video calls:#StarTrek pic.twitter.com/3ZuxJb2NFB— TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) April 2, 2020
For the meme fiend
iconic zoom backgrounds: a thread— Shell 🐝 (@BeeShellll) March 31, 2020
keep it going pic.twitter.com/GU54B97tiR
For the Tiger King obsessed
New Zoom background pic.twitter.com/o84p95uMYN— Zach Love (@zijital) March 31, 2020
For the Drag Race junkie
Some @zoom_us backgrounds for all of your werk from home / #DragRace viewing party needs 👠✨ #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/rhUbzdvqIE— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 31, 2020
For the wildlife lover
Be the coolest person on your next Zoom call with these new backgrounds! #ZoomBackground pic.twitter.com/nGFXKX5Oet— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 2, 2020
For the bohemian Broadway lover
Make your @zoom_us backgrounds a bit more spectacular, Bohemians. Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! pic.twitter.com/NaROQtLhUE— Moulin Rouge The Musical (@MoulinRougeBway) March 27, 2020
For the Studio Ghibli fan
Ghibli zoom background :— 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 🌷 (@letmesaveyouuu) April 1, 2020
Spirited away ☁️ pic.twitter.com/BqOmyoODKk
For the celeb wannabe
My zoom meeting background of the day pic.twitter.com/ua2rFxx0Yo— abby seitchik (@aseitchik) April 2, 2020
For the messy one
brb scraping architectural digest for my newest zoom backgrounds cc: @ArchDigest pic.twitter.com/vJcueY7nCd— Paige Doherty (@paigefinnn) April 2, 2020
For the wishful fifth member of the Rose family
who needs some new @zoom_us backgrounds? pic.twitter.com/a2oTIIbNAL— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 23, 2020
For the space nerd
Want to add a galactic background to your conference calls or spruce up your desktop with a space wallpaper? Browse and download images for free from https://t.co/ZEGLvXbHbn pic.twitter.com/cag7NtBg9l— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) March 26, 2020
For the date-goer
We made some date backgrounds to help your Zoom dates feel a little more like real dates. Date from home and stay safe, everyone! #DFH pic.twitter.com/F2A6jzqwSi— Hinge (@hinge) March 25, 2020
For the artist
Do you want to use my art for your Zoom Background? why not? #doitforthezoom pic.twitter.com/cN2ut1hhQY— Noah MacMillan (@NoahMacMillan) March 20, 2020