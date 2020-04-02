Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Fourteen amazing Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call
News / City Life

Fourteen amazing Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Thursday April 2 2020, 3:35pm

NYPL
Photograph: Courtesy New York Public Library

So, your life is on Zoom now, and there's not much you can do about that. Except change your background to a place you'd rather be, that is!

People are getting creative with what they're using during their meetings—from New York Public Library's beautiful interiors and exteriors to various scenes from popular shows that fans are bringing to their screens.

You can make pretty much anything your Zoom background, so long as it matches the aspect ratio of your camera, so for example, if your camera is set to 16:9, an image of 1280 pixels by 720 px or 1920 pixels by 1080 pixels would work best.

So if you're missing your walk in Prospect Park because you're self-isolating, unlike our mayor, or you want to represent your city with a view of the skyline, go for it. Otherwise, we've gathered some of the most amusing and fun Zoom backgrounds people have created here for your use. 

For the New York City reader

For the Trekkie

For the meme fiend

For the Tiger King obsessed

For the Drag Race junkie

For the wildlife lover

For the bohemian Broadway lover

For the Studio Ghibli fan

For the celeb wannabe

For the messy one

For the wishful fifth member of the Rose family

For the space nerd

For the date-goer

For the artist

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news