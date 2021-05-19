New York
Fulgurances Laundromat
Photograph: Courtesy Fulgurances Laundromat

Fulgurances will open a new location in Greenpoint on May 25

It's "an incubator for rising chefs."

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
After a highly regarded five-year run in Paris, the rotating chef residence restaurant Fulgurances will open an outpost in Greenpoint on May 25. The Brooklyn dupe is dubbed Fulgurances, Laundromat, a nod to its location at 132 Franklin Street’s previous occupant.

The restaurant’s concept, to spotlight a different head chef a few times each year, will carry over to the NYC location with Victoria Blamey first in the kitchen. Chef Blamey earned acclaim for her turns at Gotham Bar & Grill and Chumley’s in recent years. 

Blamey’s previous hits include the scallop ceviche, caraflex cabbage and braised rabbit leg at Gotham. When she helped revive the West Village’s legendary one-time speakeasy and literary luminary haunt Chumley’s, it was quickly declared “better than ever.” Her bone marrow-blanketed burger, in particular, was the talk of the town.

The chef’s opening menu at Fulgurances will be an $80, five-course tasting. A wine pairing will also be available for $50. The primarily French and natural wine list will include selections exclusive to NYC. 

Not only is Fulgurances one of Paris’ best restaurants, some of its chefs have gone on to run their very own lauded locations, like Tamir Nahmias’ Adar. Chefs at the Paris original typically spend three-to-six months serving up seasonal menus before the next resident sets up shop. 

