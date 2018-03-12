Gallow Green, one of NYC’s best rooftop bars, announced its summer opening date

As you huddle in the corner of your apartment tomorrow covered in blankets, desperately trying to stay warm as hail ricochets off your window and the bellowing wail of yet another angry winter tempest surrounds you, just remember: Rooftop bar season's almost here!

One of the city’s best sky-high bars, Gallow Green, has announced that they’ll be reopening for the season in a just a little over a month on April 20. The verdant, vintage train station-inspired venue will once again host its popular Sunday brunches, live music events and more.

Can’t wait until next month? You can still stop by The Lodge at Gallow Green until April 1. The bar’s winter incarnation recreates the look and feel of an authentic wooden cabin in the middle of a forest and is hosting a number of fun events during its last month of operation.

This Wednesday, on Pi Day, the lodge is offering three gourmet pizzas for $14 each (usually $19-$21). A St. Patrick’s Day brunch will take over the wintry wonderland on Saturday for $43 per person and, on the Lodge’s final day of the year, you can stop by and enjoy an Easter Brunch and Dinner from The McKittrick Hotel’s executive chef Pascal Le Seac’h.

Hopefully the weather turns around by then.

