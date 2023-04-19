Gallow Green’s whimsical secret garden rooftop reopens on Earth Day

One of Manhattan’s top outdoor restaurants is returning just in time for Earth Day.

Gallow Green, at the top of The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street), will celebrate the seasonal reopening of its rooftop garden bar and restaurant on Saturday, April 22. Each spring, this whimsical secret garden blossoms back to life with curated flowers, hanging vines and greenery, plus a menu to match.

The grand opening celebration will feature passed canapés, tasting stations highlighting new seasonal menu items, and beer, wine, or bubbly. Toki Japanese Whiskey highballs and Hornitos Tequila cocktails will also be available. And if the food, bev and ambiance puts a little pep in your step, you can dance to MK Groove Orchestra and Lisa McQuade, who will perform live during the event.

Tickets start from $65 per person for a two-hour seating at 5pm and $75 at 7:30pm, plus tax and gratuity.

Noah Fecks

Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac’h, an alum of New York’s Balthazar, Pastis and Daniel, leads Gallow Green’s menu. This year’s seasonal menu offers globally-inspired cuisine. New dishes include oven-baked artichoke and crab dip, octopus piperade, and ribs served with potato salad. Sea Bream with Middle Eastern vegetables and a vegan Buddha bowl made with bulgur, red quinoa, kale, avocado, watermelon radish, sweet and sour shallots, and mint also debut as a lighter option this year. Returning favorites include chilled Beau Soleil Oysters and selection of Saxelby cheesemongers cheeses. Dessert highlights include orange panna cotta, seasonal strawberry shortcake, plus a selection of sorbets and ice cream.

To drink, craft cocktails inspired by the space. The Sleep No More is a refreshing purple treat with pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosé cider) and the namesake Gallow Green mixes bourbon, blue curaçao, citrus, and ginger. Wine by the glass or bottle, local beers, and seasonal ciders are also available.

Gallow Green also hosts weekly and seasonal events including Sunset Sundays featuring live music each week, plus weekend brunch service and family-friendly Potions and Planting tea parties begin on Saturday, May 13 for Mother’s Day Weekend.