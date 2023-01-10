It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more.

Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.

Must-See Week is part of NYC & Company’s Winter Outing program, which aims to get people out and about in the city with deals during an otherwise quiet time of year. Winter Outing also includes NYC Restaurant Week pre-fixe menus at nearly 500 restaurants; 2-for-1 tickets to 22 NYC Broadway Week shows; and NYC Hotel Week with 23% off standard retail rates at more than 140 hotels—all through February 12.

“NYC Winter Outing offers remarkable value on a wide range of popular experiences across the five boroughs, which translates into additional sales for restaurants, attractions, theater, small businesses and hotels during the slower winter period,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “We invite the world to explore the best of New York City this winter—enjoy world-class accommodations at 23% off; 2-for-1 tickets to Broadway, museums, attractions, performing arts and tours; and discounted meals at restaurants and local eateries.”

Make this winter count