Broadway Week is back with unbeatable two-for-one ticket deals

The early months of every year are tough on the box offices of even the best Broadway shows. Years ago, to deal with this challenge, the theater industry came up with Broadway Week, a twice-annual half-price sale for tickets to nearly every Broadway production. The name may be a little confusing: The first 2023 edition of Broadway Week actually lasts for four weeks, from January 17 through February 12—and the twofer tickets go on sale today.
This year's list of participating shows is the most comprehensive yet; it includes every Broadway production except The Phantom of the Opera, which is currently set to close in April after 35 years on the Great White Way. If you act fast, you might even be able to snag seats for such perpetual hot tickets as Hamilton, Six and Funny Girl. Go to the Broadway Week website to peruse the list of participating shows and grab the ones you want most.
Bear in mind that the tickets sold through Broadway Week tend to be ones that producers are most eager to sell: in balconies, mezzanines and side areas. But this year, the Broadway Week program offers a new option: If you want to splurge on some of the best seats in the house, you can "upgrade" your ticket order to pay $125 for tickets that would otherwise often cost a good deal more.
Here is a full list of all 22 shows that are participating in Broadway Week this month:
Aladdin
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Between Riverside and Crazy
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
Collaboration
Funny Girl
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Kimberly Akimbo
Leopoldstadt
The Lion King
MJ
Moulin Rouge!
The Piano Lesson
Pictures from Home
Six
Some Like It Hot
Take Me Out
Wicked