Broadway Week is back with unbeatable two-for-one ticket deals

The early months of every year are tough on the box offices of even the best Broadway shows. Years ago, to deal with this challenge, the theater industry came up with Broadway Week, a twice-annual half-price sale for tickets to nearly every Broadway production. The name may be a little confusing: The first 2023 edition of Broadway Week actually lasts for four weeks, from January 17 through February 12—and the twofer tickets go on sale today.

This year's list of participating shows is the most comprehensive yet; it includes every Broadway production except The Phantom of the Opera, which is currently set to close in April after 35 years on the Great White Way. If you act fast, you might even be able to snag seats for such perpetual hot tickets as Hamilton, Six and Funny Girl. Go to the Broadway Week website to peruse the list of participating shows and grab the ones you want most.

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Broadway Week in NYC

Bear in mind that the tickets sold through Broadway Week tend to be ones that producers are most eager to sell: in balconies, mezzanines and side areas. But this year, the Broadway Week program offers a new option: If you want to splurge on some of the best seats in the house, you can "upgrade" your ticket order to pay $125 for tickets that would otherwise often cost a good deal more.

Here is a full list of all 22 shows that are participating in Broadway Week this month:



Aladdin

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise

Between Riverside and Crazy

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Collaboration

Funny Girl

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kimberly Akimbo

Leopoldstadt

The Lion King

MJ

Moulin Rouge!

The Piano Lesson

Pictures from Home

Six

Some Like It Hot

Take Me Out

Wicked