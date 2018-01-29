Get a $1 burrito at Dos Toros on Tuesday

Yes, another Dos Toros is opening in NYC and you know what that means—$1 meals. The fast casual Mexican restaurant is serving its signature beef, pork or chicken bowls, salads, quesadillas, tacos and burritos for just a Washington to celebrate the opening of its Herald Square location.

Located at 555 Eighth Ave (between 37th and 38th St), this will be the chain's 14th store in NYC. It's also the first Dos Toros location to open up while being completely cashless, so if you do want to get your hands on a discounted meal, you’ll have to pay electronically.

Make sure you get in line for the cheap eats between 11:30am—2:30pm or 5—8pm on Tuesday, January 30.

