Best cheap eats in NYC

Fill up your belly without emptying your wallet with our guide to the absolute best cheap eats in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Tamra Teahouse
By Time Out New York contributors and Emma Orlow |
Dining on a dime is part of New York’s DNA. Just look at this list of the best cheap eats in NYC for proof. It's stocked with delectable dishes served everywhere from NYC pizza parlors and classic delis to dens for dumplings in NYC and buzzy newcomers. And you know what's even better? Each meal below will set you back $15 or less. Craving more New York foodie essentials? Check out the best food halls in NYC.  

1
B&H Dairy
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/C. Johnson
Restaurants, Diners

Tuna Melt at B&H Dairy

icon-location-pin East Village

Open in the East Village since 1938, this venerable, 400-square-foot lunch counter long ago passed out of the hands of the Jewish immigrants who established it and is now run by a Polish Catholic and an Egyptian Muslim. Nevertheless, the slim restaurant still serves the kosher dairy dishes it has always been beloved for. We stan for their tuna melts. $8.00.

2
Sunny & Annie's, The best bacon egg and cheese sandwich in NYC, Sunny & Annie's
Restaurants, Sandwich shops

The Biden at Sunny and Annie’s Gourmet Deli

icon-location-pin East Village

At this 24-hour corner market, find stacked sandwich classics (chicken club, Italian sub) and original creations like the teriyaki-and-hot-pepper sandwich layered with creamy avocado slices, or the famous P.H.O. Real loaded with roast beef, bean sprouts and both hoisin and sriracha sauces. Our favorite? The Biden: a fried chicken cutlet, sundried tomatoes, avocado, creamy dressing. A great way to honor the former vice president. $8.95.

3
Photograph: Courtesy of Yelp
Restaurants, Uzbek

Kuksu at Cafe at your Mother-in-Law

icon-location-pin Brighton Beach

Uzbeki, Korean and European dishes collide at this casual locale that might be a little less tense than actually dining with your in-laws. For a taste of all the nations, try the sweet and sour beef soup with pickled cucumbers and lots of cabbage. The broth is out of this world. $8.50.

4
Kopitiam
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Daniel H.
Restaurants, Malaysian

Nasi Lemak at Kopitiam

icon-location-pin Chinatown

Try the ational dish of Malaysia: coconut rice, ikan bilis sambal (fried anchovy and peanut sambal) cucumbers, hard boiled egg. $9.00.

5
Photograph: Lauren Spinelli
Restaurants, Hamburgers

The Superiority Burger at Superiority Burger

icon-location-pin East Village

New York City has an endless array of meaty burgers. Yet one of its very best is… vegetarian? The dense quinoa-chickpea patty is topped with Muenster cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted plum tomato and dill pickle, all sandwiched between Martin’s potato buns. You definitely won’t leave asking, “Where’s the beef?” $6.

6
Photograph: Courtesy of A&A
Restaurants

Veggie doubles at A&A Bake and Doubles

icon-location-pin Bedford-Stuyvesant

This Bed-Stuy stalwart specializes in two things: bake and (you guessed it) doubles. The former is a handheld fried dough bun stuffed with salt fish or fried sand shark and topped with a tangy-sweet tamarind sauce. And the latter? Well, let’s just say doubles are the best buck-fifty you’ll ever spend. These Trinidadian snacks are built on a base of deep fried dough, or bara, wrapped around a savory potato-channa curry. Don’t forget a side of extra napkins. $3.00.

7
Joe's Steam Rice Roll
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Albert W.

Steamed rice rolls at Joe's Steam Rice Roll

At this NYC original with locations in Flushing and Chinatown, find a pitch-perfect take on the Cantonese specialty of rice-based “crepes,” which come with fillings like pork, beef, curry fish balls and dry shrimp. While the Flushing location offers both small and large rolls, the Chinatown location only offers the large version—for just six bucks. Various locations. $6.

8
Punjabi Grocery
Photograph: Noah Fecks
Restaurants, Delis

Large Plate at Punjabi Grocery & Deli

icon-location-pin East Village

Don’t save this one for your Instagram feed: It’s sloppy, mushy and unphotogenic. But it’s also downright delicious. A heaving helping of rice comes with your choice of three Indian vegetarian options, such as chana masala (chickpeas), saag paneer (creamed spinach) and daal (lentils). $6.

9
Trillin's perfect banh mi is at Saigon Banh Mi Bakery.
Photo: Virginia Rollison
Restaurants, Vietnamese

Bánh Mì Saigon

icon-location-pin Chinatown & Little Italy

Known to its fans as “the jewelry-store one,” the tiny Chinatown takeout operation does indeed share space with an accessories counter. Regardless, the cheap prices, succulent pork preparations and crispy-chewy bread that’s baked in-house make it easy to overlook the odd location. $6.00.

10
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew Bezek
Restaurants, American

Madcap flat at Madcap Cafe

icon-location-pin Carroll Gardens

I was shocked by how big the flats at Madcap Cafe in Carroll Gardens is. Not only was it one of the best egg sandwiches I'd ever had, but for the value in a sit-down atmosphere, you simply can't beat it. $6.00.

11
Restaurants, Dominican

Roast pork mofongo at El Castillo de Jagua

icon-location-pin Lower East Side

Leaving any Dominican restaurant hungry is almost impossible, as every dish seems designed to stuff you full. Mofongo, a dense mash of garlicky green plantains and fried pork (meant for dipping in tomato broth), is the champion gut-plugger, though sancocho vies for the title by welcoming potatoes. $8.50.

12
Combination plate at Bunna Cafe
Photograph: Erica Gannett
Restaurants, Ethiopian

Meal Platter at Bunna Cafe

icon-location-pin Central Brooklyn

At this vegetarian Ethiopian charmer, you’ll get a spread of traditional bites, including red lentils in berbere sauce, mashed split peas simmered with tomato, and a chickpea stuffing with kale. Cool the heat of the spicier flavors with a strip of injera, a sourdough bread. $13.

13
Photograph: Courtesy Kimchi Taco
Restaurants, Trucks

Vegan Big Belly Burrito at Kimchi Taco

Korean and Mexican flavors may be the mash-up of the moment: This roving food truck, from co-owners Phillip Lee and Youngsun Lee, is the second operation to bring the strangely simpatico pairing to New York (Korilla BBQ). Youngsun Lee's serious kitchen cred—he cut his teeth at Momofuku and Annisa—comes through in the 11-item menu, which plugs Asian ingredients into an eclectic mix of eats: Our favorite? The Big Belly Burrito: kimchi, brown rice, pickle daikon and roasted vegetables. $11.25.

14
Egg custard bun at Golden Steamer
Restaurants, Bakeries

Pumpkin Bun at Golden Steamer

icon-location-pin Chinatown & Little Italy

Get your mind out of the gutter—the giggle-inducing name doesn’t refer to some Urban Dictionary–sourced innuendo, but to this hole-in-the-wall’s specialty: the steamed bun. Thirteen varieties of stuffed, cotton-light mantou cover every inch of surface space in the small takeout shop. The buns are fluffy, mildly sweet clouds of dough: rich, nutty red-bean paste fills one; salty-sweet duck egg yolk oozes over another. The must-have, though, is the pumpkin bao, a perky yellow bun that reveals smooth, mellow squash puree. $1.

16
han dynasty dan dan noodles
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Restaurants, Chinese

Dan Dan noodles at Han Dynasty

icon-location-pin East Village

You’ll get three meals out of one at this sizzling Philadelphia import—the one you ordered and enough leftovers for lunch and dinner the next day. The only thing bigger than the portions is the sheer spice; the menu is scrupulously ranked on a heat scale, from tolerably tingly to five-alarm mouth fire, including the fierce, chili-spiked, springy dan dan noodles tangled around nubs of minced pork. $7.95. 

17
Camera
Restaurants, Sandwich shops

Fried Chicken Sandwich at Cheeky Sandwiches

icon-location-pin Chinatown & Little Italy

This popular, Big Easy–inspired sandwich shop offers a taste of New Orleans on the outskirts of Chinatown. The shrimp and oyster po'boys are the signature offerings, but fried chicken with gravy and braised short ribs are also on offer. Homey, down-South touches abound, from the Big Shot soda to the charmingly ramshackle digs: Whitewashed brick walls scrawled with handwritten notes buttress a corrugated-tin ceiling. $6.50.

18
Camera
Restaurants, Mexican

Tacos at Tortillería Mexicana Los Hermanos

icon-location-pin Central Brooklyn

Located inside a Bushwick tortilla factory, this off-the-beaten-path taqueria serves tacos, tostadas and tortas filled with meats like salted beef, carnitas and chorizo. The digs are sparse—nothing more than a few plastic tables with folding chairs and paper plates—but with the scent of freshly pressed tortillas and braising pork in the air, you won't even notice. $2.50.

19
Miznon
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Miznon
Restaurants, Israeli

Ratatouille Pita at Miznon

icon-location-pin Chelsea

The Israeli vendor inside Chelsea Market and a new UWS location has been hailed for its whole-roasted cauliflower, but our favorite is the ratatouille pita (tomato perfume roasted eggplant, tahini, spicy sauce and hardboiled egg) $11.50.

20
Samesa
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Restaurants, Mediterranean

Samesa Odyssey at Samesa

icon-location-pin Williamsburg

After test-driving the concept at Berg’n and Threes Brewing, brothers Max and Eli Sussman launched their first brick-and-mortar Mediterranean gem. The Williamsburg storefront functions as a hybrid specialty grocery and restaurant delivering elevated, homemade dishes, like this platter, perfect for two. $11 (split with a friend). 

21
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Linh N.
Restaurants, Chinese

Number 6 at White Bear

icon-location-pin Flushing

Order the Number 6 at this Flushing, Queens favorite. $3.00.

22
Andrew Izaguirre
Restaurants, Cafés

Butternut Squash Curry at Tamra Teahouse

icon-location-pin Crown Heights

What initially feels like a hodge podge menu of curries, avocado toast with tostones, and ginger shrimp pho, makes sense when you learn more about the owners of Tamra Teahouse's personal history and culinary journeys. Founders Yunha Moh and Draman Berthe are first-generation immigrants (from Korea and Mali, respectively) serving up dishes that might just give fusion a good name again. With collective experience from prior jobs at Saltie, Milk Bar, Pok Pok, and Lucky Bee, the duo pair their culinary training with Afro-Asian inflections: curry is the common ground. We recommend the butternut squash curry served with corn. $10.

Time Out says
24
Adda
Photograph: Matt Taylor Gross
Restaurants, Indian

Amul cheese and chili naan at Adda

icon-location-pin Long Island City

Think of this funky Queens restaurant as your home away from home for no-nonsense Indian fare. There’s a whole roster of traditional dishes (kati roll, chicken biryani), but the house-made charred naan, stuffed with melted Amul cheese and diced green chilies, reigns supreme for those on a budget. They will put to shame those 2am chili-cheese fries from college. $3.

25
Arepa de choclo at Arepa Lady
Photograph: Todd Coleman
Restaurants, Street food

Arepa de queso at Arepa Lady

icon-location-pin Jackson Heights

A 30-year veteran of the NYC food-truck scene, Colombia-born Maria “The Arepa Lady” Cano finally opened a brick-and-mortar spot in 2014, much to the delight of her cult following. The purest among these griddled corn cakes is the cheese arepa, with its queso oozing inside the sweet wrap for an ultra-decadent kind of grilled-cheese sandwich. Jackson Heights (facebook.com/areperiaarepalady). $6.

26
ROLL N ROASTER assorted dishes
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Restaurants, Sandwich shops

Roll-N-Roaster Beef at Roll-N-Roaster

icon-location-pin Sheepshead Bay

Opened in 1971, this south Brooklyn restaurant’s roast-beef sandwiches are legendary: Layers of thinly sliced meat are folded and pressed between perfectly toasted kaiser rolls. For the full experience, get the classic cooked medium, rather than well done, and top it off with the requisite “cheez” sauce. $5.95. 

27
Photograph: Courtesy Inday
Photograph: Courtesy Inday
Restaurants

The Curry Flower at Inday

icon-location-pin Flatiron

Inday, a Flatiron newcomer, celebrates the vibrant, salubrious elements of Indian cuisine (instead of the cheap oil-slicked gut-bombs of Curry Hill), so far succeeding wildly to establish itself as a front-runner in the neighborhood's competitive lunch circles. It does so with a flight of well-seasoned bowls, constructed in a Chipotle-esque fashion with customized proteins and bases. We recommend "The Curry Flower": cauliflower rice, turmeric lemongrass curry, pickled cucumbers, and crispy shallots. Various locations. $9.50.

 

28
Yonah Schimmel
Photograph: Filip Wolak
Restaurants, Bakeries

Potato knish at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery

icon-location-pin Lower East Side

The more things change, the more they stay the same, say the French. This adage seems particularly true of this hole-in-the-wall institution, which has been dishing out carby bundles of goodness since 1890. We recommend this mouthwatering mix of salt-and-pepper mashed potatoes and onions wrapped in a thin layer of baked dough. $4.25.

30
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Mei L.
Restaurants, Chinese

Fish ball soup at Lan Zhou Hand Made Noodles

icon-location-pin Lower East Side

This Lower East Side nook that specializes in hand-pulled noodles from China's northwestern province of Lanzhou has expanded to a larger location down the block with a larger menu. Try the fish ball soup. $8.

31
Halal Guys
Photograph: Noah Fecks
Restaurants

Combo platter at the Halal Guys

icon-location-pin Midtown West

Trust us, you don’t need to order this aluminium bowl at 4am to enjoy it. The thin slices of chicken and beef gyro layered over warm yellow rice and crispy lettuce create a savory amalgam that’s satisfying at any hour of the day. There’s only one question left: White sauce or red sauce? Answer: Both! $8.

32
Nom Wah Tea Parlor
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Restaurants, Chinese

House Special Roast Pork Bun at Nom Wah Tea Parlor

icon-location-pin Chinatown

The vintage Doyers Street parlor has been churning out dim sum favorites (har gow shrimp dumplings, steamed rice rolls) since the 1920s. Get the most bang for your buck with this oversize, pillowy white bun that encases caramelized nubs of roasted pork. $4.95.

33
Lucy's Vietnamese Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Lucy’s Vietnamese Kitchen
Restaurants, Vietnamese

Pho banh mi at Lucy’s Vietnamese Kitchen

icon-location-pin Central Brooklyn

Sure, you can snag banh mi for less in Chinatown, but chef Johnny Huynh seriously amps up his version with a pho-inspired filling of brisket, cilantro, jalapeño and house-made garlic aioli. The star of the show is the brisket, which is smoked for 14 hours on mesquite and applewood: It spills beautifully out of the unorthodox, coal-oven–fired loaves. $14.

34
Ho Foods
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Foods/Dan Ahn
Restaurants, Taiwanese

Beef noodle soup at Ho Foods

icon-location-pin East Village

With several notable recent openings (886, Win Son), modern Taiwanese comfort food is definitely having a moment. And the island’s national dish, braised beef noodle soup, is the calling card of Richard Ho’s namesake restaurant. Twirl those thick noodles on your chopsticks with rounds of beef shank, and slurp up every last drop of the 24-hour-simmered, anise-scented broth. $14.50.

35
Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co.
Photograph: Courtesy Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co.
Restaurants, Chinese

Pickle soft serve at Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co.

icon-location-pin Upper West Side

The Jacobs Pickles team’s fast-casual spot is mainly about the dumplings, but skip over those for the soft-serve ice cream. The tangy pickle flavor isn’t overwhelming, and it gets bright, fresh notes from cucumber juice for those suffering from a lack of sweet tooth. $5.

Read more
36
Cocoron
Photograph: Courtesy Cocoron
Restaurants, Japanese

Cold sansai soba at Cocoron

icon-location-pin Lower East Side

Soba, or buckwheat noodle, is the star of this Lower East Side noodle shop. Find diners eagerly dipping the chewy strands into bubbling crocks of chicken-and-bonito broth—pairings range from ginger-flecked chicken meatballs to sliced pork and special kimchi. Once the soba is gone, dilute the leftover liquid with the free noodle-cooking water to form a soul-soothing soup. $15.

37
Glady's
Photograph: Courtesy Glady's/Liz Clayman
Restaurants, Caribbean

Jerk half chicken at Glady’s

icon-location-pin Prospect Heights

After shifting gears from deli sandwiches to rum-soaked Caribbean fare, this canteen piles your plate with hot jerk-rubbed half-chickens that are deliciously smoky and cooked over a wood fire. $10.50.  

38
Daily Provisions, Crullers
Photograph: Liz Clayman
Restaurants, Cafés

Cruller at Daily Provisions

icon-location-pin Gramercy & Flatiron

Don’t call it a donut. The second you bite into the crullers at Daily Provisions, you’ll forgot what donuts even were. The fast-casual sister spot to Union Square Café churns out three flavors—glazed, maple, cinnamon—of the honey-laced French variation. A holy trinity, indeed. $3.50.

39
Eim Khao Mun Gai
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Peter K.

Thai chicken and rice at Eim Khao Mun Gai

There's just one item on the menu at this relaxed Elmhurst mainstay: khao mun gai. Translated to "chicken fat rice," the beloved street-food dish first landed in southeast Asia by way of Hainanese immigrants. Here, it’s prepared in traditional form with a plate of chicken—meat, gizzards, liver—over jasmine rice with a side of broth and condiments of minced garlic and crushed chili. Elmhurst (718-424-7156). $9.  

40
Everything bagel
Photograph: Shutterstock
Restaurants, Delis

Everything bagel with plain cream cheese at Best Bagel & Coffee

icon-location-pin Midtown West

This uassuming spot draw weekday-morning locals who line up to order the oversized, doughy bagels, especially the seedy and savory everything. Time Out tip: Make sure you know what bagel and shmear (there are 23) you want before you get up the register. The line is long, and the people behind you are very hungry. $3.35.

41
Bep Ga
Photograph: Courtesy Bep Ga/Damien Ropero @damienropero

Chicken pho at Bep Ga

Oxtail pho with massive slabs of bone-in short ribs may be all the rage at the moment, but there’s something to be said for the elemental comfort of traditional chicken pho. Light, clear, and pure in flavor, the restorative pho ga at this Vietnamese canteen could cure colds and broken hearts alike. Chinatown (917-261-4716). $10. 

42
beyond sushi spicy mang
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Sushi
Restaurants, Japanese

Spicy Mang roll at Beyond Sushi

icon-location-pin Gramercy & Flatiron

This mini-chain doles out vegan sushi in its diminutive Gramercy digs. Combos include the Green Machine (English cucumber, asparagus topped with charred edamame) and La Fiesta (avocado, pickled jalapeño, chayote and cilantro), but the tastiest is the Spicy Mang, a fiery-sweet combo of black rice, avocado, mango and English cucumber topped with spicy veggies with a toasted cayenne sauce. $7.50.

43
Otto's Tacos
Photograph: Courtesy Otto's Tacos
Restaurants, Mexican

Shrimp taco at Otto's Tacos

icon-location-pin East Village

California native Otto Cedeno doles out pitch-perfect tacos at this 13-seat joint lined with rustic wooden panels and white subway tiles. Opt for this delicious number, a supple house-made-daily tortilla topped with shrimp and serrano crema. $5.  

44
Uncle Boons Sister
Photograph: Courtesy Uncle Boons Sister/Alex Muccilli
Restaurants, Thai

Kanom jiin jay at Uncle Boons Sister

icon-location-pin Nolita

At this casual, takeout-focused offshoot of downtown Thai favorite Uncle Boons, you can find equally thoughtful renditions of regional favorites turned out by husband-wife chefs Ann Redding and Matt Danzer. For a one-dish meal, try the kanom jiin jay, green curry over rice noodles with avocado, rainbow chard, and crispy shallots. $14.  

