Black Tap
Photograph: Courtesy of Black Tap

Get a free cheeseburger from Black Tap in NYC this Saturday!

If you’re willing to pay the price . . .

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Insofar as anything is National Whatever Day, this Saturday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. And, as is decreed in the oath sworn by each member of The Secret Society of Chain Food Businesses, there will be freebies from sea to shining sea.

This year’s contribution from Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer, which first caught fame a few years ago for its over-the-top “CrazyShakes,” is one free cheeseburger with any food or beverage purchase, plus an additional toll that one must long consider before agreeing to the exchange . . .

It’s your email address, they want your email address. The first 100 people to enter their information into this site will be eligible to redeem the offer. Later entries will receive a coupon for one free classic shake with the purchase of an entrée. NYC’s participating locations are in midtown at 136 W 55th Street and Soho at 529 Broome Street. Black Tap outposts in Dubai, Las Vegas and Anaheim, California are running promotions as well. 

