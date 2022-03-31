Get a free cup of coffee from a comedian on April Fool's Day

This is an April Fool's Day related pop-up that we don't mind falling for: some of the city's funniest stand-up comedians will be replacing the baristas at Laughing Man Coffee (184 Duane Street) in Tribeca tomorrow in an effort to make you crack up while ordering a cup of coffee.

No, seriously. The comedians will have 60 seconds to make you laugh. If you fall for their jokes, you'll have to pay for your coffee but, if you can hold steady and not laugh, you'll receive a free medium coffee on the house. A win-win, if you ask us.

The gimmick, dubbed The Laugh Chamber, is produced in partnership with StandUp New York and some of the comedians that will turn into baristas include Dave Temple, Christine Meehan-Berg, Jason Salmon and Ashley Austin Morris.

The interactive comedy display will be held between 9am and 3pm—so you can try to your luck multiple times, perhaps?

We'll take this opportunity to remind you that New Yorkers get particularly creative on April Fool's Day, so you will want to keep that in mind while navigating around the city tomorrow. Just last year, an anonymous someone changed the Fulton Street subway sign to instead read "Foolton Street," for example.

The 37th annual April Fool's Day Parade—"which pokes fun at outrageous displays of dishonesty, greed, hypocrisy, deceit and bigotry—"is also happening tomorrow, with participants marching down Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to Washington Square Park. This year's theme is a particularly resonant one: "Mask up. Help stop the spread of Putin!" You can actually download, print and wear a Putin mask created by the parade's organizers right here.

Whether or not you'll be joining the marchers, you're going to need some java throughout the day tomorrow—so do make sure to stop by Laughing Man Coffee as well.

