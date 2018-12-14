Get a free cupcake at Baked by Melissa this Saturday

This Saturday is National Cupcake Day, and even though it's a holiday that's not as big as Christmas (yet), you can bet that we still love to celebrate it. And is there any better way to do that than by getting free food?

On December 15th, you can get one of the best cupcakes in the city completely free at Baked by Melissa. The New York City bakery is doling out one free cupcake per customer at any of its 14 locations throughout the city all day long.

But if you agree with Kevin Malone's mentality on mini-cupcakes ("Mini-cupcakes? As in the mini version of regular cupcakes? Which is already a mini version of cake? Honestly, where does it end with you people?"), where one mini cupcake is just not enough, then Baked by Melissa is offering two 50-packs with every single flavor to you and a 'friend.' You just have to tag a friend on its giveaway post on Insta on Saturday, and follow the handle. Winners will be announced on Monday.

Happy cupcaking!