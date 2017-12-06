Get free chips and guac at Dos Toros on Friday with a student ID

Good news for all the people that continue to keep a student ID in their wallet even though it’s been over five years since they graduated. (Also for, you know, all the actual students out there.) It’s time to cash in your chips.

For one day only, on December 8, the fast casual Mexican joint Dos Toros will be offering free chips and guacamole to anyone who stops by one of its NYC locations and flashes a student ID. It’s like the upside-down version of Chipotle! Guac costs less here.

The promotion is ostensibly to help students get through finals season, but as we mentioned all you need is a student ID to get your hands on that sweet, sweet free guac at the taco shop. If you need tips on sounding like a passable college student of modern times, maybe watch a YouTube tutorial or something first?

