As far as promotions of the culinary kind go, this might currently be the best one out there: in celebration of the opening of its new location in the Bronx, Krispy Kreme is picking 30 random customers to receive free donuts for 12 full months.

Specifically, customers who visit the store this week and make a purchase will automatically be considered for a chance to win one of 30 Celebration Tickets, which will in turn guarantee them 12 free signature glazed donuts a month for an entire calendar year. Lucky winners will be able to grab their free treats monthly at the store or order them for pickup or delivery on the Krispy Kreme website.

The new shop is the chain's second one in the Bronx. The first one opened in 2020 on East Fordham Road between Marion and Decatur Avenues and this latest one is found inside commercial center The Hub at 396 East 149th Street. The latter's hours of operation are as follows: 6am through 10pm on Sundays through Thursdays and 6am through 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Our amazing new South Bronx shop will treat residents, commuters and visitors to the world’s most delicious donuts," said Quay Parham, the location's general manager, to the Bronx Times. "We are thrilled to be expanding in this vibrant and dynamic community and look forward to being a great neighbor and sharing a lot of joy here."

If you miss your chance to win what basically amounts to endless donuts for a year, don't fret. You can obviously still grab some, for a price, at the new shop or you might even consider taking a gastronomic tour of the city's top treats by following our list of best donuts in NYC.

