Get goosebumps at this creepy immersive art experience in NYC this Halloween

Dance with a skeleton, hang out with bats and conjure some magic.

Creepy cobwebs and eerie energy have taken over INTER_, the immersive art experience in Soho, in celebration of Halloween. If you dare to make Halloween a truly immersive experience, INTER_ delivers. But don't worry, it's family-friendly and not too scary.

Every part of the multi-sensory museum at 415 Broadway has undergone a seasonal glow-up with spooky twists on a sound bath, infinity room and a 360-degree immersion experience. INTERWEEN runs through November 5 with tickets available here starting at $45/adult. Plus, INTER_'s also offering pumpkin decorating and tarot card readings on select dates for an additional fee.

Visitors to INTER_'s Halloween universe will begin the experience with a guided introduction from a friendly robotic character whose narration notes the change of the seasons "welcoming darker days and mystic energies."

Photograph: Courtesy of INTER_

After a ride up a mirrored escalator, step inside an immersion room which begins with images of barren trees, wispy fog and a bevy of bats. There's a definitely Salem Witch Trials energy in the room. Moving around activates the digital projections to create ghostly figures that dance, jump and bob. Eventually, the video projections transition to describe the different elements — water, air, fire, earth and ether. At one point, bubbles even cascade down from the ceiling.

"Let go of any worries in your mind. In the empty space exists the infinite creative possibilities," a narrator's voice reads, making for a meditative moment.

Photograph: Courtesy of INTER_

The relaxing commentary underscores INTER_'s mission of self-discovery "where ancient wisdom meets cutting-edge technology." The experience seeks to offer a break from the city's hectic streets, a place where everyone can feel present and curious.

Other installations include a colorful foliage-themed infinity room, a fall-focused floral tunnel and a cavernous volcano-esque basement. At a water table, visitors are invited to set an intention, then spin a crystal ball to create vibrations helping to manifest it. Guests can even stand in front of digital screens to conjure up some magic or make a skeleton dance.

Photograph: Courtesy of INTER_

While the entire experience is Instagrammable, also be sure to stop by the photobooth to snap some pictures before you go.