Get HI-CHEW cocktails for a limited-time at Butter & Scotch's happy hour

HI-CHEW may well be one of our favorite Japanese snacks (yes, perhaps better than Pocky). The chewy fruit candy recently launched its first-ever fro-yo flavor at Menchies, a national chain with a location in the Bronx, where a dragon fruit HI-CHEW collaboration can exclusively be found. But, now, HI-CHEW has its sights set on Brooklyn. At Alison Kave's Butter & Scotch, a feminist and queer-friendly bar and bakery (a "barlor," if you will) in Crown Heights, HI-CHEW will soon make a debut on the menu.

Photograph: Courtesy of HI-CHEW

Every Monday from 5-8 pm this August, Kave will be shaking up special cocktails using HI-CHEW at happy hour prices ($8). Here, HI-CHEWs are chopped into pieces and soaked until they dissolve (one piece of candy per ounce of liquor) to create infusions. Cocktails will include the "Açai Cobbler" (made with açai-infused lime juice, coconut milk and cream and sherry), "Dragon Fruit Spritz" (HI-CHEW dragon fruit and hibiscus-infused lemon juice, pomegranate juice, blueberry purée and seltzer), "Dragon Fruit Tea Toddy" ( a hot drink of sake, ginger, green tea and dragon fruit HI-CHEW), "Kiwi Cooler" (kiwi HI-CHEW with orange juice, mint leaves and Pimm's), "Watermelon Julep" (watermelon HI-CHEW-infused bourbon) and, finally, the "Sweet and Sour Sling" (watermelon and grapefruit HI-CHEW with lemon-infused gin). The collaboration brings to mind a recent brand partnership between AriZona Iced Tea and Mission Chinese.

At every Monday happy hour, there will also be free candy and popcorn as well as the regular menu of desserts to order from, such as the Butter & Scotch house specialty birthday cake, by the slice.

Photograph: Courtesy of HI-CHEW

Butter & Scotch is located at 818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225. HI-CHEW happy hour will run from 5-8pm every Monday in August 2019.

RECOMMENDED: The best dessert in NYC.