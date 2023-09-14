New York
Three people do a science experiment together.
Photograph: Courtesy of The Drunken Laboratory

Get lit while doing science at NYC's The Drunken Laboratory this Halloween

Sip drinks while wearing a lab coat and goggles.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Join an elite group this Halloween season: The League of Inebriation Technology (L.I.T.), a storied institution dedicated to studying the celebratory effects of alcohol. Get in on the fun at The Drunken Laboratory, a bar in Brooklyn where you’ll wear lab coats and goggles for a night of sipping drinks and doing science. 

The bar's Haunted Laboratory experience includes a ghostly drink menu, haunted decor and scare actors for a truly immersive experience. Tickets are on sale now starting at $45; the experience begins on September 22 in Bed-Stuy with dates running through the finale on Halloween night. 

During the event, guests will try to free the laboratory from the clutches of the supernatural. Plus, you’ll get to compete against each other—from performing exothermic reaction experiments that send heat erupting into the air, to competing in ghoulish trivia quizzes—for the chance to win free themed shots, merch or hangover kits. 

People doing science at a bar.
Photograph: Courtesy of The Drunken Laboratory

Cautney Nelson, a former lab scientist, founded The Drunken Laboratory with a simple mission: Drink, have fun and do science. With a mission to get more people involved in science, she contributes 10% of the bar’s proceeds to support disadvantaged youths through her STEM-focused nonprofit Millennial Scnce. The organization offers grants, helps college students and bolsters business ventures.

Since The Drunken Laboratory was founded in 2019, it’s welcomed more than 10,000 customers to date. 

A woman holds up a drawing at The Drunken Laboratory.
Photograph: Courtesy of The Drunken Laboratory

While it’s always fun to visit, the bar cranks it up a notch for Halloween with a truly eerie ambiance. 

“There’s nothing as much fun as a good Halloween party. Dressing up and becoming someone different is a thrill,” Nelson said in a press release. “What we’ve done at The Drunken Laboratory is create a Halloween-focused experience that’s not only the most fun anyone can have with science—but the most fun anyone can have, period.” 

