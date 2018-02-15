Get Out is playing for free in NYC on Presidents’ Day

I’m seeing Black Panther this weekend at BAM, and I know the audience is going to be excited. This time last year, I saw Get Out there, and it was one of the best audience experiences I've ever had. People were in it—and by the time a certain cop car rolls up in the neighborhood, my crowd was groaning in agony. Trust me, nobody was texting during that movie.

If you missed the chance to see Get Out with a rowdy, totally devoted crowd, or you're just looking to brush up on last year's surprise hit before Oscar Night, you've got another chance to catch it in theaters—for free.

AMC Theaters and director Jordan Peele are celebrating Get Out's one-year anniversary this President's Day with free screenings of the movie. You can catch 7pm screenings at AMC Village 7 and at AMC Empire 25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. So you better get to the theater when the box office opens—Broadway style—to snag your tickets. More info is at getoutoneyearlater.com.

If you can't make it to this one, The Landmark at 57th Street is amazingly screening the movie, though you'll have to pay. And, starting February 23 through Oscar Sunday, Regal is screening all nine best picture nominees for $35.

