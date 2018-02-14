Get tickets to see Katharine McPhee’s Broadway debut in Waitress

It’s going to be a...smash.

Katharine McPhee is making her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress, taking over the role of Jenna Hunterson on April 10. She’ll star in the show through June 17 at Brooks Atkinson Theatre, which is coincidentally right across the street from the Minskoff Theatre, where McPhee’s Karen Cartwright made her debut in Smash. Her TV co-star Megan Hilty has been starring on Broadway for years in shows including Wicked and Annie Get Your Gun, so it's about time the other bombshell took the real-life stage.

(If you’re unfamiliar with Smash, it’s the show that brought the term “hate-watching” into our vernacular and featured a lot of really awful scarves. It’s also responsible for that outstanding dance routine in Girls’ final season last year.)

The current Jenna on Broadway is Sara Bareilles, who also wrote the show’s score. She recently extended her run in the show to March 11 so she could share more stage time with Jason Mraz (his role is now played by Drew Gehling).

If you want to watch McPhee be your star, get tickets here for her run in the Broadway show.

