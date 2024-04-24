These pink petals have a few more days in their prime.

Here’s an important spring PSA: Pink petals are at their peak at Brooklyn Botanic Garden right now. The garden’s cherry esplanade and cherry walk are now in peak bloom.

The blooms will likely last another week or so before they begin floating down to the ground, creating a pastel carpet of petals, according to BBG’s director of horticulture, Shauna Moore. So make sure to get there this week or weekend.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to one of the best cherry blossom displays in the city. It maintains a vast collection of flowering cherry trees—26 species and cultivars, to be exact!—that bloom at different times during the spring season. Typically, cherry blossom season runs until mid-May.

Though some of BBG's trees are past their peak bloom, the garden's Prunus × dawyckensis species still are in pre-peak, meaning there's plenty of time to enjoy those whitish blooms. The garden offers a Cherry Watch tracker on its website, so you can see a map of all the trees and exactly when they'll be in their finest form.

Tickets to BBG cost $22/person and you can book them online in advance here.

If you can't make it to BBG this year, here are a few photos that'll make you feel like you're there among the flowers.

